XRP Ledger Thrives in Q1 2023, Boosted by Legal Progress and Ecosystem Expansion

The first quarter of 2023 has brought forward significant activity and progress for the XRP Ledger (XRPL), with a notable increase in daily transactions, active addresses, and a sizable leap in XRP’s price.

Q1 2023 Marks Notable Expansion and Evolution for XRPL

The opening quarter of 2023 bore witness to remarkable growth in the XRPL ecosystem, as data analysis from Messari suggests. Daily transactions saw an uplift of 10.7%, while active addresses expanded by 13.9%. The period also witnessed XRP’s price swelling by a substantial 55.5%, escalating from $0.35 to $0.54. This price escalation was spurred by promising developments in the ongoing litigation involving Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Furthermore, the Q1 report underscored the maturing XRPL ecosystem. Notably, the XLS-20 standard enabled the integration of NFT transactions, establishing five new transaction types, and proposing five more. Despite a marginal dip in NFT operations compared to the prior quarter, the first quarter still accommodated 436,000 NFT mints and accepted 277,000 NFT offers.

Two sidechains, Coreum and Flare Network, dedicated to promoting interoperability and decentralized data, achieved mainnet status during this period.

Increased XRP Sales and a Promising Future

Ripple’s financial performance, the blockchain firm linked with XRPL, improved considerably in Q1 2023. The market cap of XRP escalated by a remarkable 59.9%, rising from $17.4 billion to $27.8 billion. The XRP Ledger’s transaction fees, which are incinerated, applied a deflationary force on the total XRP supply, offsetting the inflation rate and contributing to the price elevation.

Simultaneously, Ripple announced its Q1 2023 sales of XRP tokens, surpassing $361 million, indicating a significant rise from the previous quarter’s $226 million sales. These high sales figures largely resulted from Ripple’s on-demand liquidity product, which enables global fund transfers without intermediaries or corresponding banking relationships.

Looking towards the future, XRPL developers are focusing on innovative realms like NFTs, the metaverse, and smart contracts. Planned projects such as Futureverse’s Root Network, Hooks, and an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, if successful, will introduce an extra layer of functionality to the already feature-rich XRPL ecosystem.