Write App Reviews Review – Does It Really Work? Legit or Scam

Does writeappreviews.com Really Work? Is it legit or a scam?

Making money online can be done in a countless number of ways. By having an online store, taking surveys for cash, or using freelancing, you can make money promoting other people’s items.

One way to get money online is by writing reviews of programs and things.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen the commercials for writeappreviews.com and are curious about the possibility of earning money by writing app reviews.

People have noticed writeappreviews.com and have contacted me to get an app review included on the site. So, over the past week, I’ve done extensive research to determine whether or not this is a scam.

There is an option at the conclusion of this review if writeappreviews.com does not meet your needs.

What You Should Know Before You Write App Reviews

What Is Write App Reviews?

ClickBank is now selling a product called ‘Write App Review,’ which allows consumers to earn money by writing reviews of mobile apps.

Select an app, download it, try it out, and write a review on the experience.

You’ll be able to compose and submit these reviews on your own personal website for each member. There are three methods through which you can earn money.

Visitors to your website who click on the banners.

Opting in to receive emails

A user clicks on an app download link to begin the process of installing the app.

How Does Write App Reviews Work?

It’s possible to make money by writing app reviews. It’s a simple and quick process.

Step 1: Create a website for app reviews.

Step 2: Try out apps and give feedback on them.

The final step is to get your money!

To begin, follow these steps:

Step 1: Create a website for app reviews.

App review websites like DFY allow you to submit your reviews and earn money from advertising, signups, and downloads by promoting the apps you evaluate.

Finally, the site is finished and doesn’t necessitate further development or hosting.

ClickBank and JVZoo (affiliate marketplaces) are the only places you need to sign up for at this stage.

Step 2: Try out apps and give feedback on them.

Once you’ve finished the first step, you’ll be able to log into your Write App Reviews website and begin evaluating apps.

This database contains a wide variety of applications.

You may give an app a review on your phone or tablet by selecting a favorite.

An edit page is provided if you choose to evaluate an app. You only need to write a review and give the app a rating of 1 to 5.

If you want free organic traffic, you need to have your reviews appear high in search engine results. For each review, you’ll need at least 500 words.

In order to have your review appear on the Write App Reviews website, you must press the publish button.

Step 3: Get your money.

Write App Reviews has three options for you to get money from your reviews. Whether it’s through banner clicks, email sign-ups, or app downloads, your ads are getting attention.

An affiliate account with both ClickBank and JVZOO is required to get started.

Your Clickbank ID or JVZoo ID will appear on every banner ad on your website, every email list, and every app download button when you use the app review system.

You can earn money if a user on your site engages in any of the following:

Write App Reviews will place banners on your site to direct users to their affiliate programs on ClickBank and JVZoo.

You get paid a commission if someone buys something after clicking on your links.

Similarly, the other two approaches are identical in their outcomes. When someone joins your mailing list and purchases something from you, you make money.

Additionally, you are compensated for each time a visitor to your website uses a link on your site to download an app.

Can You Really Make Money With Write App Reviews?

Yes, you can get money by promoting and evaluating other people’s apps. However, you can’t count on making money.

To begin with, you need to attract visitors to your website in order to make money.

Publishing app reviews with precise keywords like “app name + review” is the only way to acquire free traffic for publishers’ blogs and websites.

Google and other search engines will notice you if you publish at least 50-100 app reviews.

The weird thing about writing app reviews is that it does not teach you SEO (SEO). A lack of skill in SEO means your reviews are unlikely to rank well in Google.

Search engine optimization is a highly specialized field that necessitates a high level of expertise. An online review can’t just be placed and hoped to rise to the top of the search engine results page.

Your website’s visibility will suffer if you aren’t proficient in search engine optimization (SEO).

If no one is reading your app evaluations, you won’t make any money!

Write App Reviews Complaints and Cons

1. There are numerous upsells in the sales funnel.

You’ll be inundated with upsells after paying $27 to gain access to this platform. Upsells may not be irritating to everyone. Because if the upsells are of high quality and will help you achieve your goals more quickly, it should be fine.

2. There is no information about the creator of Write Apps Reviews.

This app review site’s lack of information about its founders and owners is odd.

Fiverr actors and fictitious names are often in scams to fool you into thinking you’re buying something real.

Write App Reviews’ proprietors have yet to appear or provide us with their contact information.

The product can be subpar, and they don’t want their brand or company name associated with a subpar product.

Despite the lack of evidence, it is possible. That’s just an educated estimate on my part.

You Have To Put In A Lot of Work To Get People To Visit The DFY Site

Platform’s product is actually not that horrible. Apps and instructions for reviewing them can be found on the DFY site.

Because the website and sales process are taken care of for you, you don’t have to worry about it.

You won’t learn anything about SEO or how to get on the first page of search results if you use Write App Reviews.

There is no limit to the number of reviews you may write. If you don’t know how to prioritize your efforts, your efforts will be in vain.

4. Rehashed version of the app coiner scheme.

It’s hard to tell the difference between App Coiner and Write App Reviews. The only difference between them is their names. There’s nothing new here. That’s strange and eerie.

Pros at Writing App Reviews

1. You’ll get a ready-to-go app review website that you may use.

When you buy Write App Reviews, you’ll get a website that’s ready for you to start writing reviews and attracting visitors. This is a great place to start if you’re not a techie.

2. Step-by-Step Instructions

The platform’s instructions are easy to follow. Step-by-step instructions will help you create a review site.

3. The Cost of Writing App Reviews Is Reasonably Priced.

Just $27 gets you access to Write App Reviews’s first-year membership. Most individuals should be able to afford this. Upon enrollment, you will be presented with numerous upsells, but none of them are required.

A 60-day refund policy is in place.

You won’t have to worry about getting a refund because the Write App Reviews is marketed through Clickbank.

A 60-day money-back guarantee is available to you. Because ClickBank serves as a trusted intermediary in the transaction, you don’t have to worry about your money being stolen.

Write App Reviews Pricing

At first sight, the cost of Write App Reviews isn’t evident. There is no need to provide any further information other than your email address and first and last name.

To obtain access to the platform, you’ll be routed to a sales page where you’ll be required to pay $27.

After that, you’ll be presented with a selection of upsell items. Below, I’ll discuss the various upsells.

Express Pass VIP Area – $97 (first upsell).

Upgrading to a VIP membership was the first step in the process. You’ll be able to earn 10 times more money if you have access to this platform.

As a member of the VIP club, you’re guaranteed to make a lot more money than other players.

However, this information has not been validated.

For $57, you can earn three times more money.

The Paid Social Media Jobs are the second add-on for Write App Reviews. With this platform, you may earn money by managing other people’s social network profiles.

Then there is the opportunity to earn money by writing online. It’s a lot like the Paid Social Media Jobs in that regard.

Upsell #3: 50 DFY App Reviews – $37

The final upsell in the funnel is DFY app reviews. If you purchase it, 50 reviews will be added to your site immediately.

Is The Write App Reviews Worth It?

The Write App Reviews platform costs nothing. For the price of $27, you might assume you’re getting a lot less than you bargained for.

There are some things in the backend section, but there are also a lot of upsells. That may annoy some folks.

As a bonus, the Write App Reviews course doesn’t teach you anything about how to attract visitors to your website. When no one clicks on the affiliate links on a website or review, they are of no use.

If Write App Reviews included some in-depth SEO training and reduced the number of upsells, they’d be a lot better.

Pros and Cons of WriteApp

Pros at Writing App Reviews

Now you’ve got a cool app evaluation website.

Step-by-step instructions will be provided.

It costs $27 to write app evaluations (backed by 60 days of refund)

WriteAppReviews Cons

Upsells abound in Write App Reviews’s sales funnel.

A lot of promotional and sales literature is exaggerated

No information about the product’s maker can be found on it.

There isn’t a single course on SEO available.

To get good ratings, you must master SEO techniques. If you don’t, you won’t.

An updated version of the app Coiner.

It’s possible that Write App Reviews is a scam?

No, Write App Reviews is not a scam at all, as far as I’m concerned. At first glance, it appears promising. There are, however, a slew of issues that make it less than desirable.

Take a spin around the platform’s perimeters to get a feel for it. However, don’t expect too much for your $27. You may not enjoy using the platform.

In addition, you’ll be constantly bombarded with offers for further things. This is a common strategy in online marketing, where the goal is to maximize profit margins.

