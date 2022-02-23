Find your way to Burning Crusade Moonglade thanks to a few trust paths that you can use.

This is a Druid focused area that can be accessed in the early stages if you are of the kind. However, those who aren't druids may find that there is a bit of a way for us to go first.

Via Darkshore

Let us start off with the easiest way for us to get to Moonglade in WoW TBC. Doing this method opts for the Darkshore approach, so head there to get proceedings underway. From here, go to the most northeastern part of the area and keep heading in this direction. Eventually, you need to start heading to the east, so that you reach the coastline. Go along the coast as far as you can until you get hit with the notification that tells you that you have discovered the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Moonglade.

However, we still want to be able to reach the Druid Realm as quickly as we can. To do that, all you need to do is kill your character. Killing your in-game protagonist will be the fastest and most effective way to get to the realm. Moonglade’s spirit healer with than drag your spirit into World of Warcraft TBC Moonglade itself. Here you can respawn once more in the zone where the spirit healer is found. From there go to Nighthaven so that you can get the flight path needed to come back. This is to the north in case you’re looking for directions.

It is worth mentioning that using this method is more difficult if you happen to be a Horde player. The reason for this is that the Sentinel Guards will become aware of your presence. To prepare for this situation, you should take away your gear and put it in the bank. The reason for this is that you could incur high costs in order to repair your armour.

Timbermaw Hold

If you want to play it safer, then you’re going to need to be at a point in which you can access Felwood and fight there. Taking this method will first need us to get to Timbermaw Hold, which is located in the northern part of Felwood. There will be reputation quests for the relevant faction to progress further. Alternatively, you could get your reputation by grinding kills against Deadwood Furbolgs.

Whichever method you choose to go with, all you need to do is go through the tunnel where the snakes are. This is found to the north, so be sure to check your minimap so that you can get a better idea of its location. Going through the tunnel will direct you to Moonglade WoW TBC, and once again you can get to Nighthaven so that you have the right flight path.

There is also the option of dying once again. By perishing in Felwood, you can then go through to Timberland Hold in ghost form, and you just need to go to the spirit healer that we mentioned earlier.

The Waiting Method

If you have the patience, then odds are that you are prepared to wait around and use the final alternative method that you can use to get to World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Moonglade. There is an option in which all you have to do is wait until the Lunar Festival comes around. This is an event that takes place once a year, where festivities take over at Nighthaven.

When you come to the Lunar Festival in Nighthaven at this time of year, you will be granted the option of transporting yourself to Burning Crusade Moonglade via teleportation. This option is available to both factions too, and presents a great opportunity for you to get the necessary flight path so that you can return as you please.

There isn't really much need for you to acquire much currency for this.

Have you managed to reach the World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Moonglade? Let us know in the comments section below!