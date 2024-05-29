Work Without Borders: New Study Reveals the Best Cities for International Careers

New data has revealed the best cities for digital nomads to live and work in, with Hoi An, Vietnam, taking the top spot, with an index score of 73.94

Delhi, India, was identified as the second-best city for digital nomads, with a score of 73.77, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in third, with a score of 72.02

The research looked at criteria influencing the appeal of cities for digital nomads, such as internet speed, co-working spaces and visa options

With the increasing popularity of remote working, more and more people are looking to take advantage of their flexible circumstances by travelling more or moving somewhere new.



In fact, as reported by WFH Research, 12.7% of Americans employed in full-time roles worked remotely as of 2023 – a statistic that is expected to increase to 22% by 2025, according to Upwork.

With that in mind, digital nomad publication Freaking Nomads created an index of the best cities for digital nomads according to relevant criteria, such as broadband and mobile speed, cost of living, rent, and other expenses, proximity to co-working spaces and accessibility to remote working visas.

Each city was scored on each factor and an appropriate weighting was applied to create a total index score out of 100.

Coming out on top was Hoi An, Vietnam, with a score of 73.94 out of 100. A hidden gem on Vietnam’s coast, Hoi An ranked 3rd for cost of living with a score of 85.48 out of 100, and joint 34th for visa accessibility with 77.78 out of 100. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ancient city is home to well-preserved old buildings, colourful lanterns and winding streets that create a magical atmosphere. Hoi An’s quaint historic charm will appeal to digital nomads wanting to start afresh in a unique corner of the world.

In second place was Delhi, India, with 73.77. India’s capital placed 1st for cost of living with 89.03 out of 100, and joint 34th for visa accessibility with 77.78. Delhi is a dynamic melting pot of culture that has something for everyone – from its vast historic attractions, such as the majestic Red Fort, to markets offering local artisan products and diverse food from all over India.

Ranking third was Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 72.02 out of 100. Malaysia’s capital city ranked joint 19th for visa accessibility with 83.33 and 21st or cost of living with 76.06. Known for its instantly recognizable skyline and the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur will appeal to digital nomads seeking a friendly and invigorating atmosphere that features traditional monuments and an impressive shopping scene.

Da Nang, Vietnam, followed in fourth with an index score of 71.32. The busy metropolis ranked 10th for cost of living with 80.72 and 34th for visa accessibility with 77.84. Da Nang is popular for its dazzling coastlines and striking natural beauty, with landmarks such as the Marble Mountains providing breathtaking views for digital nomads to enjoy.

Rounding out the top five was Mumbai, India, with a score of 69.81. The financial hub placed 18th for cost of living with 77.21 and 24th for coworking spaces with 61.15. As India’s most populous city, Mumbai is beloved for its expansive beaches, bustling street markets and delicious cuisine, cementing it as the perfect choice for digital nomads wanting to immerse themselves in a different environment.