Women in Management: How to Command Respect as a Woman in Business

Being a woman in business is very hard because it’s still a man’s world that doesn’t react too favorably to intruders. However, the situation is getting better by the day, plus there are many things you can do to work on your confidence and command more respect. If you need help getting the respect you deserve at work, here are a few things to know straight from your fellow women in management and business:

Do the work

One of the most effective ways to earn the respect of your peers and workers is to do the work and show good results. It’s very simple: show up early, leave late, and try your best to perform at work. If you’re looking for respect, it’s important to first show that you deserve the position you’re at and that you’re ready for the challenges that come with it. The same is not always required from men, but we must rise to the occasion.

Sometimes a leader, sometimes a team player

Some women leaders are not willing to take credit for their work, while others are afraid to step back and praise their teams. The best thing to do here is to take ownership of your ideas while also encouraging your team to participate. Work hard to become a person of trust through your knowledge, attitudes and behaviors. It’s important to know when to take lead and face difficult decisions head-on. But if you’re focused on your projects and goals, the morale of your team will be high and people will respect your decisions even when they don’t like them 100%.

Be respectful

You might be the most experienced and qualified person in your company, but no one has all the knowledge and skills in the world. It’s very easy to lose the respect of your workers and peers if you’re too arrogant. If you feel stuck at work, don’t hesitate to ask for help, reach out and do the job well, instead of trying to do everything alone and mess up. It’s crucial to know your place but not be intimidated by those above you. Treat them with respect but remember that they are only people too—it’s a sure way to be accepted. The same goes for people in other positions. If you treat others with respect, they will treat you with the same level of warmth.

Use fashion to your advantage

Unfortunately, humans always judge a book by its cover, so why not use that to your advantage? The way you dress can have a great influence on what people think about you and how you feel about yourself. The confidence you can draw from the way you look can be a great tool you can use in your fight for respect. If you notice any insecurities about your look, you can try to fix them and actually benefit from your fashion style. And today, it’s easier than ever to correct your insecurities. Even things like your hair can be easily fixed with realistic ponytail hair extensions for that sleek and professional look. The key is to use your hair, makeup and clothing to find confidence within yourself and start radiating authority.

Learn to take criticism

No professional is happy to take criticism, but it’s necessary to acquire this useful skill. It takes a lot of time to hear criticism and learn something from it, but once you do, it will do wonders for your career. No matter what kind of criticism you receive, constructive or not, you can use it to learn something. Ask additional questions and request feedback in later time after you apply changes to your work. If this doesn’t earn you professional respect and control of the situation, nothing will.

Remain neutral

Offices are full of gossip, competitiveness and toxic behavior. It’s absolutely crucial for any woman leader or manager to stay out of these behaviors. It’s necessary to stay reliable for all workers, which is only possible if you’re neutral. Otherwise, you will lose a lot of trust and respect from others.

In theory, every person with professional power deserves respect, no matter their gender, age, sexual orientation, skin color, etc. However, in practice, some people need to fight much harder to gain respect, and women definitely fall into that category. Use these tips to show your colleagues that you’re there for a reason and that they need to respect your authority.