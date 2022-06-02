With the Addition of 10 New Coins, 150 Cryptocurrency CFD Pairs are Now Available on B2Broker Platform

B2Broker, a leading provider of institutional-grade Forex and cryptocurrency B2B solutions, has announced the addition of 10 new coins to its already robust offering. The new coins include FTT, MANA, AAVE, COMP, SNX, APE, QTUM, THETA, KSM, and YFI. All of the new coins are paired with USD and can be traded through the B2Broker platform. With this expansion, B2Broker now offers 150 different cryptocurrency CFD pairs in total. The addition of these ten new coins further solidifies B2Broker’s position as a top choice for institutions looking for a comprehensive and reliable crypto trading solution.

The new crypto CFD instruments offer the same level of liquidity and tight spreads that brokers have come to expect. In addition, the rich order book depth makes them ideal for trading. We believe that our clients will benefit greatly from having these new pairs available to them.

We are excited to announce that we have successfully reached a new milestone: offering 150 crypto CFD pairs with the best liquidity in the market. This is a significant step forward that will benefit our clients immensely. We are dedicated to providing the best service possible and exceeding each client’s expectations. Thank you for your continued support.

In the ever-changing world of foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies, B2Broker has been a reliable provider of technology and liquidity solutions for eight years. We have a long list of satisfied clients that includes small businesses and large institutions, as well as new brokers and established ones. Our liquidity solution is unrivaled in the market, and this is reflected in our large market share. If you are a broker or dealer looking for access to the best liquidity, look no further – B2Broker has the solution for you. We also pride ourselves on our state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service.

If you're looking for a 24/7 solution for your cryptocurrency needs, look no further than our company. We offer competitive rates, unique services, and around-the-clock support

And don't miss our new video featuring B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov and Head of the Dealing Division John Murillo.

