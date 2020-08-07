Winning Strategies To Expand Your Online Reach

Effective online marketing is vital to the success of any business in this digital age. However, not all businesses are successful in reaching their targeted audience online. This is down to several reasons such as a lack of knowledge regarding search engine optimization, or the lack of understanding about the differences between online and offline business.

This article will explain 3 winning strategies that will help you successfully expand your online reach.

Search Engine Optimization

Search engine optimization (SEO) plays a key role in bringing potential customers to you. The most fundamental step of SEO is setting relevant keywords and meta descriptions for your websites. Keywords and meta descriptions are used to summarize the content of a web page. They are not visible to your customers but are picked up by search engines when customers use them to search on the web.

It is also equally important to work on backlink building, also known as off-site SEO. The experts at one link building services explain that this is when third party websites or blogs incorporate links to your website in their articles or content, and customers can click on these backlinks to go directly to your site. Having backlinks on quality websites will raise your site’s authority and significantly increase the traffic to your website. By tracking this visitor traffic, you can also see how effective your current off-site SEO strategy is.

Target Customers

The foundation of any good marketing strategy is knowing who you are marketing to. You need to be able to answer basic questions such as who your online customers are, what products and services they want, and how much money they have available to spend. It is also necessary to remember that customers in your physical store may not be your online customers, because they may never shop online or simply do not access the internet very often.

The internet is also the perfect tool to connect you to potential customers who have never been informed of your existence before. Research into why these customers are not aware of your products and services is a good way to start. Perhaps your company has not appeared in marketing materials that they read, or your marketing campaigns are not targeting the right characteristics or behavior of these customers.

Mobile Optimization

Online customers usually do their shopping on handheld devices such as mobile phones or tablets. As a result, your website needs to have a mobile version that customers can easily navigate and access at all times. This is very important because even search engines like Google take into account a website’s mobile version and its loading speed in ranking the websites.

The mobile version of your site should be as user-friendly and intuitive as possible because any problem that customers encounter while navigating the site could potentially ruin a sale. The site should fit entirely on one screen, and even photos should be resized to fit this screen without losing too much resolution.

With these 3 key strategies, your online marketing campaign will be able to expand your customer reach significantly. By targeting the right customers, enhancing SEO, and providing a user-friendly experience on your website, you are taking the fundamental steps towards ensuring the success of your online business.