WINk, the Best Blockchain Gaming Platform of 2022

Crypto gaming may not be a new concept, but finding the right online platform can be tricky to satisfy your specific needs. The hallmarks of such good platforms are security, user-friendliness, great reward structures, and an optimized platform – enter Wink.org (WINk), a blockchain gaming platform that checks all the boxes.

WINk is more than a blockchain technology platform. It represents a tool that has its foundation in the TRON DAO ecosystem to provide its multiple game services and decentralized applications. Inhouse games can be played directly on the Tron Network Protocol, meaning that they’re provably fair and affords players transparency in results.

WINk is also the world’s 1st Crypto/Blockchain gaming platform with two (2) Sportsbooks, providing users with a plethora of options. There are better odds for users to make informed comparisons, boosted odds for higher payouts on selected sports, and the inclusion of eSports and eFighting provides more options for users who do not follow ‘traditional’ sports. The platform closely tracks major Events such as the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022, offering additional incentives for players during these windows.

Players can play games with various tokens, including $WIN, $DICE, and $LIVE. Players can also earn more of these tokens through mining and later trade them for USDT. With WINk’s exciting monthly events such as lucky draws, mining bonuses, prize drops, and new game releases, players have ample opportunities to grow their holdings.

Outside of games, passive income growth through freezing, more popularly known as Staking, is also a major draw because the platform shares its revenue with its users. Everyone wins when a player loses because the loss is distributed to a shared pool. Users who have frozen Tokens on the platform are entitled to a cut of what WINk makes without wagering or playing any games.

WINk is supported by efficient customer service and dev teams, who maintain 24/7 customer service support with the community on Telegram. There’s also an ambassador team, #Winfluencers – a global group of qualified WINk experts who lend their expertise. The forward-looking team also provides quarterly Roadmap previews and updates on regular monthly token burns. They have unveiled exciting plans for the near future, including new games on the TRON Network, new game vendors, more airdrop features, and a community engagement blog enabled with many features.

Putting it all together, WIN has a transparent game ecosystem under a reputable brand, with the largest Twitter following among other similar platforms and a strong Community. We’d say that makes WINk a strong contender for one of the World’s Best Blockchain Gaming Platforms.