If you’re looking for the best Wild Casino bonus code, use the code “CRYPTO300” and receive a 300% match bonus on your first crypto deposit up to $3,000.

These are the best Wild Casino bonuses available right now:

WILD250 – use the promo code and score a 250% bonus up to $1,000

WILD100 – score a 100% match bonus on the next four deposits up to $1,000

CRYPTO300 – use this code and receive 300% match on your first deposit up to $3,000

CRYPTO150 – score 150% match bonus on the next four deposits up to $1,500

VIPSUN50 – use this code to receive 50% bonus match on deposits up to $500

HUMPDAY1 – use the code very Wednesday and receive 25% bonus up to $250

HUMPDAY2 – receive another 50% bonus up to $250

Wild Casino was created by a team of industry professionals who have been in the gaming industry since 1991. It features unique online slots, virtual and live table games with a wide range of choices, and high-quality titles, providing excellent entertainment value.

Among the main perks of Wild Casino are its many banking options supporting payments made using 18 methods.

There also are many bonuses and promotions available at Wild Casino that can make your gambling a truly amazing experience.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

More Recommended Online Casino Bonus Codes

Best Bovada Bonus Code – Use BTCCWB1250 and Get Crypto First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,250

Best Ignition Bonus Code – Receive a 150% First Deposit Match for Up To $1,500 by Using The Code IGWPCB150

Best Red Dog Bonus Code – Use the Promo Code FREEBANDITS and Receive 30 Free Spins on Cash Bandits 3

How To Claim Wild Casino Bonus Codes?

In order to activate the Wild Casino sign up bonus, you will first need to open an account.

Let’s go through all the necessary steps to enjoy Wild Casino bonuses.

Since it’s one of the best crypto casinos online we’ll be using the crypto bonus as an example, but feel free to use any of the bonus codes above.

1. Create Your Account

You can start your adventure in Wild Casino’s jungle by clicking the orange “Join Now” button in the top right corner of your screen. Wild Casino will then ask you to provide the following information:

First name

Last name

Date of birth

Phone number

Email address

Country of residence

ZIP code

Password for your Wild Casino account

2. Deposit and Claim Your Bonus

Once you’ve filled out all the required fields, your Wild Casino account is ready, and all you have to do is go to your account, click “deposit now,” select the payment option of your choice, and don’t forget to use the code “CRYPTO300” to receive one of the best online casinos welcome bonuses.

3. Play and Have Fun!

You probably don’t need our help for this last step, but we still recommend that you choose the games with a 100% contribution to fulfill the wagering requirement quicker. Have fun!

What Are Casino Bonuses?

A casino bonus is a promotional offer used by online casinos to attract new players and reward existing players for their loyalty. For the casino, it’s an excellent way to get new customers or to promote a new game. For the player, it represents the opportunity to play more without necessarily spending more money.

There are several types of bonuses an online casino can offer, such as free spins for online slots, deposit bonuses which offer bonus funds on top of a deposit, cashback bonuses which will give you back a percentage of the money lost over a determined period of time, and many others.

In order to activate any of the available bonuses, you will have to use the Wild Casino promo code when making a deposit to receive it.

Why Do Casinos Offer Bonuses?

Bonuses are a promotional tool for online casinos in a very competitive market. There are new online casinos opening their virtual doors every day, so it’s crucial for the online operator to offer something different.

Bonuses are also used by online casinos to retain their existing player base with frequent rewards provided to the most loyal users. Hence, it is common for many casinos to offer different types of loyalty and VIP programs to their users.

Am I Eligible for the Wild Casino Bonus Codes?

To claim the Wild Casino signup bonus, you must be a new customer making your first deposit. In general, as long as you are eligible to use the services of the casino, you should not be restricted to use its bonuses.

Deposit Bonus Terms & Conditions

If you want to redeem the Wild Casino bonus code CRYPTO300, offering 300% up to $3,000 on your first crypto deposit, you must deposit at least $20 to your Wild Casino account.

You can use your bonus on selected slots, table games, and video poker games. The Wild Casino bonus funds can’t be used on live casino games, and there’s a 45x wagering requirement.

It is very important to understand all the terms and conditions associated with the bonuses and promotions of Wild Casino in order to make the most out of your bonus funds.

Wagering Requirements for the Best Wild Casino Bonuses

As we have already mentioned, there are several rules that gamblers should follow in order to use casino bonuses. One of them is the wagering requirement. But what does it mean?

While many players have a hard time understanding how it works, it is actually quite simple. The wagering requirement is the amount of money – usually indicated in the form of multiples – that the online casino requires you to wager before being able to withdraw your wins.

The reason behind the wagering requirement is very simple – it is a way for online casinos to avoid the so-called “bonus hunters”. They are players who chase bonuses as a way of receiving free extra money. However, thanks to the wagering requirement, the online casino can make sure that people actually gamble with them when receiving the bonus funds.

Let’s clarify with an example:

You deposit $10, and the online casino offers a 100% match bonus, so you get a $10 bonus. This bonus has a 10x wagering requirement, and you must play both the deposit and bonus amount. So, you’ll have to wager $200 before requesting a payout.

[$10+$10] x 10 = $200

However, there’s another element to take into account, depending on the casino and the bonus, not all the games will participate at the same rate to this requirement. If a title participates 100%, this means that for every dollar spent in the game, the establishment counts $1 towards fulfilling the wagering requirement.

In the case of Wild Casino, the Crypto Welcome Bonus has a wagering requirement of 45x for the first deposit when you use the code CRYPTO300 and 35x with the code CRYPTO150, and the games contribute to this requirement as follows:

Slots (except progressive jackpots): 100%

Draw High-Low, Three Card Rummy: 20%

Table games (outside the exceptions below) and video poker: 10%

Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow, Red Dog, Pontoon, Casino War: 5%

Craps, Live Casino, Ride ’em Poker, All games with progressive jackpots: 0%

Related: Bitcoin Roulette Casinos

Wild Casino – Quick Review

Wild Casino offers over 370 online slots provided by reputed companies such as Betsoft or Dragon Gaming. The games include slot games like fruit machines, five-reel video slots, and progressive jackpots. You can also play virtual table games ranging from blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, and video poker with many variants.

If you enjoy live dealers, Wild Casino features 18 live casino games to keep you entertained.

Each live dealer shows you how many players are at the table and offers several limits to play in accordance with your bankroll.

Wild Casino recently overhauled its site and now provides a laid-back interface with a side menu and header shortcuts, which makes for smooth navigation. Additionally, if you need any assistance, Wild Casino offers a premium support service composed of professionals which you can contact by email or live chat 24/7.

Overall, the customer service is very efficient and can solve most issues in a timely manner, which is only natural for a team that has been in the casino business since 1991.

Pros:

Quality games from leading providers

A slick user interface

Great live casino experience

24/7 customer service

Cons:

No downloadable app for iOS and Android

Banking Options Accepted by Wild Casino

Banking at Wild Casino is a breeze. There are as many as 18 payment options supported by this online casino, ensuring that anyone can find something that they can use.

Among the payment methods that can be used at this online casino are traditional options such as bank transfers and credit/debit cards as well as modern payment options, such as cryptocurrencies. You can use digital coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple among many others.

The minimum deposits vary depending on the payment option that you use. For example, if you decide to use credit cards, you will be required to pay at least $25. The minimum deposit requirement for cryptocurrencies is $20, except those using Ethereum will have to pay at least $50. As for MoneyGram users, they will have to deposit at least $100.

The payouts here are very fast, which ensures that you receive your wins as soon as possible. Depending on the payment option used, payouts can take anywhere from 1 to 48 hours. The fastest option here is crypto.

Tips To Make the Best Out of Your Wild Casino Bonus

When you claim the crypto casino welcome bonus, there are a few factors that you should keep in mind. First, make sure you have a crypto wallet set up with a cryptocurrency supported by Wild Casino. Then you want to make sure you deposit more than $20 to be able to claim the offer – again, for Ethereum, the minimum deposit is $50.

Do not forget to use the welcome bonus code of Wild Casino when making your first deposit. If you fail to do so, sadly, there is not much that can be done to activate the offer.

When you’re ready to play your bonus, use it on the games Wild Casino specifies, and we recommend sticking with online slots to play with a 100% contribution rate and reach the requirements quickly.

Mistakes To Avoid When Using Wild Casino Promo Code

There are some mistakes that many players make when using the best casino bonus codes. By knowing more about these mistakes, you should be able to use the promotions without much hassle.

Please keep in mind both the bonus and money you deposited are accounted for to calculate your wagering requirement. Moreover, you must know that some games can’t be played with the extra funds, for example, live casino games.

You also want to ensure that you enter the bonus code correctly before depositing because it’s a welcome offer, and it’s only available for your first-ever deposit.

Related: Best Online Casinos Australia

Unique Bonus Codes at Wild Casino

While the crypto welcome bonus is truly a very generous and exciting offer, there are many more that Wild Casino has to offer. Let’s see what are some other bonuses and promotions available at Wild Casino.

Code Offer Details Wagering Requirement WILD250 & WILD100 First deposit: 250% up to $1,000 Next four deposits: 100% bonus up to $1,000 35x VIPSUN50 50% up to $500 every Sunday 20x WCTOPUP Get $50 with a minimum of $50 deposit every Tuesday 45x HUMPDAY1 & HUMPDAY2 Deposit $30 or more: Get 25% up to $250 Deposit $150 or more: Get 50% up to $250 HUMPDAY1: 15x HUMPDAY2: 20x

If you don’t plan on using cryptos for your deposits, Wild Casino also has a great casino signup bonus for you. On your first deposit, use the Wild Casino deposit bonus code WILD250 to get a 250% bonus up to $1,000.

The four subsequent payments can also be rewarded with a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 if you use the code WILD100. Each prize awarded has a 35x playthrough requirement, which you have 30 days to meet.

Wild Casino rewards all your deposits equal or superior to $100 on Sundays with a 50% bonus that can reach up to $500 when you use the code VIPSUN50.

This Wild Casino reload bonus is subject to a 20x playthrough requirement, which you have seven days to fulfill. Moreover, the prize is valid for the games Wild Casino specifies and includes slots, video poker, and table games.

Every Wednesday, you can deposit $30 or more and use the code HUMPDAY1. Once you do so, Wild Casino will reward you with a 25% bonus up to $250 with a 15x wagering requirement.

If you deposit $50 or more, using the code HUMPDAY2 will grant you a 50% bonus up to $250 this time with a 20x rollover requirement. This bonus must be wagered within seven days, or Wild Casino will cancel the prize.

Related: Bitcoin Roulette Casinos

When you deposit $50 on a Tuesday and use the code WCTOPUP, Wild Casino will grant you a $50 bonus. You can use this code up to three times and redeem a grand total of $150.

There’s a 45x wagering requirement attached to this bonus, and you have 14 days to meet this condition. The bonus is valid for the slots, table games, and video poker selected by Wild Casino.

Does Wild Casino Offer No Deposit Bonus Codes?

Unfortunately, during our overview of Wild Casino, we didn’t come across any Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes. Yet, since these codes are trendy, we can’t exclude the possibility that Wild Casino may create a time-limited event to attract new players. So, be on the lookout for the Wild Casino no deposit bonus code.

Be sure to come back to our site regularly because if such an incentive appears, we will make sure to let you know. We also didn’t find any mobile casino bonus, which is understandable given that Wilde Casino doesn’t feature a downloadable mobile app.

Can I Use Bitcoin at Wild Casino?

Yes, you are more than welcome to use Bitcoin to play at Wild Casino. Bitcoin is one of the best options to use at this online casino, as there are no additional fees charged for crypto payments. Also, payments with cryptocurrencies are processed in a very short time.

Other Promotions of Wild Casino

As we have already discussed, Wild Casino has some of the most exciting bonuses and promotions that you can use right now. However, there are many other promotions available here that you should know about.

Every week, Wild Casino puts a new slot game forward and offers ten $500 cash prizes. To participate, you have to play 100 spins between Monday and Thursday. You get an additional entry for every 100 spins you perform.

If you play a lot of slots, this one’s for you! Spin the reels for four days and generate $4,000 or more in total. Wild Casino will send you an email to participate in the tournament and you can potentially win up to $1,000 cash money.

Wild Casino features daily tournaments on blackjack, slots, and roulette with free entry and a full schedule. The sum of the prize pools of each contest held amounts to $1,000,000, and you can buy another entry if you’re unlucky for $5.

When you have an account at Wild Casino, you can refer your friends using your invite link to claim the Wild Casino referral bonus.

For every friend that joins and makes a deposit, you’ll get a 200% bonus up to $200, depending on the amount deposited, and Wild Casino will throw in an additional 50 free spins. The free spins have a 1x rollover requirement.

5% Crypto Boost

Every time you use any of the supported cryptocurrencies, Wild Casino will grant you a 5% bonus with a 5x rollover requirement.

You’ve played all week but had no luck while spinning the reels? No problem. Wild Casino offers a 10% cashback bonus automatically at the end of every week to get your head back in the game.

Related: Best Tether Casino Sites

What Do People Think About Wild Casino?

We want to provide you with the most honest review of Wild Casino, so we’ve gathered a sample of the honest user reviews, take a look:

Best Wild Casino Bonus Codes – FAQ

I Forgot To Claim My Wild Casino Bonus, What Can I Do?

Sadly, if you forgot to use the promo code, there’s probably not much to do. However, you can still try to contact the support team as soon as possible. You can also reach out to the support team by clicking the Live Chat option in the bottom right corner of the website.

Thankfully, Wild Casino has a lot of offers you can still benefit from with your future deposits.

Where Can I Find More Promo Offers for Wild Casino?

If you want more offers from Wild Casino, you can always check out the promotion page on their site. There, you’ll find all the current Wild Casino promotions, tournaments, and jackpots available.

If you already have an account, you’ll receive incentives by email, SMS, or directly in your account. Not enough? Then, be sure to come and check us out regularly to find the latest casino bonuses.

What’s the Best Code To Claim at Wild Casino?

The best code to use at Wild Casino is CRYPTO300 if you’re new and looking to play using your cryptocurrencies since it will give you a 300% bonus up to $3,000, which is one of the most generous bonuses out there.

However, if you don’t want to use cryptocurrencies, the best code for you is WILD250, which will grant you a 250% bonus of up to $1,000.

Related: Best Ignition Casino Bonus Codes

Do These Wild Casino Promo Codes Expire?

Yes, most casino bonus codes offered by Wild Casino do expire. The bonus codes for this online casino can be used only for a set period of time. Make sure that you use your bonus codes at the casino before the expiry date. Also, make sure to check our site to get informed of the latest casino bonuses.

Related: Best Wild Casino Bonus Codes

Did You Find the Best Wild Casino Bonus Code for You?

As we have already discovered, the best Wild Casino bonus code is CRYPTO300 which will get you a 300% first deposit match up to $3,000, but this is certainly not the only bonus code that you can use – there are many more waiting for you at this online casino.

Don’t forget that all the bonus codes eventually expire, so it would be a shame to pass on the best casino welcome bonus we’ve ever encountered. If you want to find the best live casino bonuses and newest offers, come back to us regularly and get more out of your casino experience.

More Casinos Like Wild Casino With Generous Bonuses

Didn’t find anything for you here? No worries, we found several other online casinos with more generous offers. Let’s take a look.

Best Bovada Promo: BTCCWB1250

Bovada will pander to players who want to use their cryptos to play more than just casino games – in fact it’s one of the best online sportsbooks in the business.

It features an extensive sportsbook and horse book where you can wager on many popular sports and competitions, including NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, but also esports.

Sounds good? Then use the promo code BTCCWB1250 and receive a 125% match on your first crypto deposit up to $1,250.

Best Ignition Bonus Code: IGWPCB150

Ignition is one of the best casino bonuses for crypto lovers. This is a very well-known online casino that offers bonuses for gamblers of different interests.

You can use the promo code IGWPCB150 and receive a 150% match on your first crypto deposit of up to $1,500.

Best Red Dog Promo Code: FREEBANDITS

Who does not enjoy free casino slots with bonus codes? Visit the website of Red Dog right now and use the promo code FREEBANDITS to activate 30 free spins on a famous game called Cash Bandits 3.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: