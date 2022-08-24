Why You Should Use Your Smartphone with a Case

Congratulations on your new phone! Even the slightest mishap can shatter your smartphone screen. Do you need a Smartphone case? Definitely! Let me tell you why.

But many contrary statements prove that you don’t need a smartphone case. Many users claim to have used smartphones for years with no issues. But are you a keeper? Ask for yourself! If you are like me, who is in a hurry and a bit clumsy, then you need a phone case without a doubt? There are many phone cases for girls available in the market these days that are chic and protective.

Contradictions-

Phones are Tougher than Before- Market analysis shows that- smartphone manufacturers have improved their products. You get warranties and manuals with many smartphones these days. A phone’s internal frame, body, and screen are regular wear and tear thing. It is designed to stand up against every accident. If your phone falls on the carpet, it is less damaged, but if it falls on a hard surface- that’s the problem. Here, you need to spend thousands on its repair. Companies like Apple and Samsung have developed better frames and bodies, and if you cover it in a hundred rupee phone case, it is like applying a thin layer on a tank. So, we cannot say that phone covers are 100% protective, but if you buy a quality one- it may reduce the impact.

Cases Ruin Phone Ergonomics- The aesthetic appeal of modern smartphones makes them stand out from the rest. It is made from premium materials, so if you put a thin silicone cover, it will destroy the phone’s looks.

Resale Value- Many people take care of phones as they sell them after some time when they want to upgrade. Yes, good condition phones indeed have more resale value than scratched phones. But it depends on the phone market value more. Generally, Apple phones have good resale value because of the iOS that do not require updates for 3- 4 years and now even 5 years. It also depends on brand values. So, there are many factors if you see.

Reasons To Use a Phone Case-

Accidents happen, and it is common, even if you are careful. Even with warranties and insurance, you have to pay thousands of rupees if you break it. The major complaints are of the shattered screen and no display.

People are concerned about phone drops as the screen is the most sensitive part that goes first. If you don’t have a cover, major falls can result in hardware problems. Apple and other brands do not cover broken parts- need to fix the complete device.

Why be in such a situation where you have to spend lakhs of rupees on a phone, and you are worried about its safety. Spending nearly 2000INR can save your device from the exorbitant repair price- You may regret later buying a new phone that is the worst of all.

Your phone case is more than a safeguard-

There are many types of phone case in the market that is more than a phone protector- a wallet case allows you to store credit/ debit cards, money, IDs, etc. So you don’t have to carry an extra purse.

Waterproof cases let you take pictures and videos underwater and also protect your phone during accidental plunges.

Designer cases are much more than an individual choice. It reflects your taste, class, and personality. Like- smiley cases reveal you are a jolly, fun-loving person. Whereas animal prints show, that you are an extrovert who do not shy to keep their views amongst groups. You are a social bee and a micro-influencer too. Every phone case says something about you as per psychologists.

What Cases To Get?

Always look for a few things when you are picking a phone case-

Cushioned Edges- The phone generally falls from the edges. If your phone case has raised cushioned edges, it will have better protection in the corners.

Shockproof corners- It allows the smartphone to absorb shock from drops.

Hardness- Your phone case should be sturdy and free from scratches and dents.

That’s All!

Hopefully, you know why to pick a phone case whenever you buy a smartphone. If you still have any doubt, ask us in the comment section below. If you are looking for affordable, quality, stylish phone covers- check Million cases. We assure you, you will love them.