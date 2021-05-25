Why You Should Recommend Patients To Telepsychiatry Services

A review

Technology advancement makes it easy to access psychiatry services via a phone, tablet, or computer at your convenience. A wide range of mental healthcare services is available through a video-based assessment with a clinical provider. These services include client education, family therapy, group therapy, individual therapy, and psychiatric evaluations and diagnosis. Most patients with mental disorders feel more comfortable using Telepsychiatry services than the traditional way, which requires you to make an appointment that requires a direct evaluation. However, in cases of extreme mental disorders, one-on-one treatment is recommendable for effective results.

Advantages Of Seeking Telepsychiatry Services

People with mental disorders such as anxiety disorders, stress disorders, and autism can seek telepsychiatry services. It is an effective and practical alternative for in-person psychiatric services due to the following reasons:

Quality care

Telepsychiatry provides satisfaction for the patients and providers because it is effective for long-term solutions. People show the willingness to open up at their comfort than in face-to-face treatment.

Accessibility and convenience

Telepsychiatry services are readily available to patients in geographically isolated and rural areas. A patient who is unable to travel can quickly get access to psychiatric services. You don’t need to take time off school or work because you can access these services at your comfort with a phone, tablet, or computer and a stable internet connection.

It is cost-efficient

Face-to-face psychiatry services are expensive because it requires you to set aside sufficient funds for transport. Telepsychiatry saves you time and money because the services are available online; therefore, there is no need for traveling.

Client confidentiality and privacy

Patients can make an appointment with their provider without the fear of being judged based on their disorders. They will willingly commit to a given appointment with confidence providing their clinical providers an opportunity to offer an accurate diagnosis.

Effective treatment

Telepsychiatry fills the gap of patients in rural and isolated areas who cannot afford transport fees for better services. With access to an internet connection, a patient can receive treatment from a professional with knowledge of a specific mental disorder. Your psychiatrist ensures they create and implement treatment, prescribe drugs, schedule appointments, and refer clients to other related services.

Barriers For Accessing Psychiatric Care

Mental health care services face different access challenges at different levels in patients, providers, and organizations. Various organizations don’t have enough psychiatric practitioners limiting their services reach in low-income and rural areas. Provider network restrictions make it difficult for individuals with public or private health insurance to receive quality mental health care.

Most providers face barriers such as stigmatizing beliefs, biases, beliefs about treatment efficacy, and problems while treating a particular mental health condition. Time, financial constraints, and burnouts are also other challenges that hinder providers from offering patients quality services.

Patients face difficulties accessing mental health services due to challenges like language and cultural discrepancies, health insurance coverage, distance to providers, and personal stigma.

Stigma is a common challenge at all levels and can lead to various effects such as discrimination concerning a particular varying perception, social status loss, and other negative stereotypes. Assumptions and stereotypes based on stigma result from an identity shared among a large population and the stigmatized person understanding it well. An individual with a mental health disorder can have a stigma attached to mental health access based on individual belief mistrust, lack of information, and traditional cultural concept. A patient can also feel uncomfortable acknowledging a mental health issue or seeing a mental health professional for fear of being stigmatized. Patients with low esteem resulting from stigmatization are also prone to psychiatric symptoms.