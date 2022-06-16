Why was Live Casino Gaming Invented?

The idea of live casino gaming came about not long after the first online casino opened its virtual doors in 1996. At first, live casino games were too much of a futuristic idea, and internet speeds were not quite fast enough to provide players with the gameplay and authentic experience they desired. It wasn’t until the mid-2000s, when the first smartphones were released and the demand for greater bandwidth and better internet became bigger than ever, that technology advanced enough to provide smooth and effective gameplay. But what actually is live casino gaming? What’s the point in it, and why was it invented?

Read on to find out more.

Step into the live casino

When you first take that virtual step into the live casino, you’ll see a huge variety of games waiting for you to choose from. You could decide to play some classic table games, or venture into new worlds and discover different types of games in adventures like Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt Live, something that you just wouldn’t find at a brick-and-mortar establishment.

Whatever you decide to play, the basis of live casino gaming remains the same. First, you’ll enter the screen where a real-life human dealer will be waiting with cards, a wheel, or whatever else they might need in order to host the game. Direct from a specialist studio, the lighting, cameras and state-of-the-art technology will capture gameplay and transfer it into data that will then be live streamed straight to your device.

You can play anytime you fancy, wherever you are, on any device, as long as you have internet access. Essentially, live gaming is your very own on-demand authentic casino experience.

What’s the point?

But the question still remains – when digital games are available online, and land-based establishments are popular all over the world, what’s the point in live casino gaming?

Well, something that sets the live dealer games aside from both online and land-based casinos is the fact that it combines the two, then takes it to a whole new level. Available at most online casino sites, you can find the social aspect of land-based gaming with the live chat features, as well as a way to play your favourite games, and more, in real-time, right at your fingertips. It really doesn’t get much better than that!

The benefits of live casino

There are many other benefits of live casino gaming, such as the ability to try out new games, and brush up your skills on old ones. You could find yourself able to redeem some casino bonuses and promotions on certain live casino games, as well as being able to select the game of your choice without having to weave your way around a crowded casino floor.

On top of being able to enjoy on-demand gameplay hosted by a professionally trained dealer, you’ll find bonus rounds, unique features and different ways to bet, as well as having access to statistics and trends in some games.

So, with so many obvious perks to live dealer gaming – the question isn’t why was live casino invented – it’s why not earlier!