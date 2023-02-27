Why Use a Mirrored Splashback?

Mirrored splashbacks have become a popular choice for kitchen and bathroom walls, providing a stylish and practical solution for protecting the walls from moisture, heat, and stains. In this article, we’ll explore the reasons why mirrored splashbacks are a great choice for your home.

Reflective Surface

Mirrored splashbacks have a highly reflective surface, which means that they are able to reflect light back into the room. This can help to brighten up the space, making it feel larger and more inviting. Additionally, the reflection of the room can make it appear more spacious, which is especially important in smaller kitchens or bathrooms.

Stylish Design

Mirrored splashbacks are a stylish and modern design element that can add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen or bathroom. They can also be combined with other design elements, such as lighting or tiles, to create a unique and eye-catching look.

Versatile

Mirrored splashbacks are suitable for use in a variety of settings, from kitchens and bathrooms to commercial settings such as restaurants and bars. They are ideal for use in areas where there is a lot of moisture or heat, as they are able to withstand these conditions without discolouring or warping.

Easy to Clean

Mirrored splashbacks are very easy to clean, and in most cases, they can be wiped down with a damp cloth to remove any grime or residue. This makes them a practical and hygienic option for any kitchen or bathroom.

Cost-effective

Mirrored splashbacks are a cost-effective solution for your home, as they are significantly cheaper than other materials such as marble or granite. They also require very little maintenance, so you will save money on upkeep costs over time.

Customisable

Mirrored splashbacks can be made to order, so you can have a splashback that is tailored to your specific requirements. For example, if you have an unusual shaped wall, a bespoke mirrored splashback can be made to fit the space perfectly.

Environmentally Friendly

Mirrored splashbacks are an environmentally friendly choice for your home, as they are made from recycled glass. This means that they have a lower carbon footprint than other materials, such as tiles or paint, which are made from new materials.

Resale Value

Installing a mirrored splashback in your home can increase its resale value, as it is seen as a premium feature that adds value to the property. Buyers are attracted to homes that have high-quality finishes, and a mirrored splashback is a great way to demonstrate that your home is well-maintained and up-to-date.

Space Maximisation

Mirrored splashbacks are a great solution for small kitchens or bathrooms as they can help to maximise the space. The reflective surface can make the room appear larger and more spacious, which can help to create the illusion of more room.

Multi-functional

Mirrored splashbacks are not only functional but can also serve as a decorative piece in your home. They can reflect light, creating a brighter and more inviting space, while also acting as a piece of art in their own right.

In conclusion, mirrored splashbacks are a great choice for your home because they are reflective, stylish, versatile, easy to clean, cost-effective, customisable, environmentally friendly, can increase your home’s resale value, maximise space and serve as a multi-functional decorative piece. With so many benefits, it’s no wonder that mirrored splashbacks have become a popular choice for homeowners.