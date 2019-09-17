Why Transferring Email to Outlook is Not Always Easy

There are many email clients, both paid and free, which are available and widely used today. There is Incredimail with fun fonts, emoticons, and animations. There is a desktop-based Mozilla Thunderbird. There is Windows Live Mail — still used but no longer supported.

These programs are inferior to Outlook in terms of their business application. Thunderbird offers no Tasks or Calendar, and cannot be accessed from mobile devices. Incredimail is too informal, and so no. Learn about conversion of EML, MSG, MBOX, MBX files to PST format on https://www.outlooktransfer.com/, where you will find tools and guides. This difference in formats is what greatly complicates attempts at manual transfer.

Types of Email Files

First, let’s look at the basic distinctions between the mentioned extensions. The manual transfer of data between them is sometimes impossible or unsafe.

1. EML

These files are used the most widely. Each of them has raw message content inside and can be exported and imported by most email clients. For instance, Thunderbird will turn your messages into EML if you save them.

2. MBOX

These are mailbox-type files, and every one of them holds a raw concatenation of all the emails. The type is also quite common.

3. DBX

This format is used by Microsoft Outlook Express, which has now been discontinued. Messages stored in this format were kept in a special DBX folder that corresponded to a folder within the email client (e.g., Sent or Inbox).

4. MSG

If you use Windows, this is the proprietary format for file saving. Your Outlook client will save files as MSG, and it is the only program that will record and read them natively. Of course, many converters between MSG and EML exist. These, however, rarely guarantee success, as Outlook turns MSG into PST for storage, conversion back to the original raw content may be imperfect.

Why You Need Tools

The internet offers numerous guides on email transfer and conversion. However, if you study them carefully, you will see that free manual methods rarely guarantee perfect results. If you decide to transfer messages to Outlook, chances are their content is important. You would not want to risk losing any chunks of it.

Here are a few of the benefits offered by professionals:

1. Intuitive interface that even beginners find easy to understand.

2. No need to search for source and destination folders on your machine, as they are located automatically.

3. Accurate conversion with minimal probability of error.

4. Quick, efficient and hassle-free transfer process.

5. Compact tools that will not take up too much memory.

6. Conversion of a wide range of files to Outlook (from EML to Netscape).

7. Protection of private data that may be leaked otherwise.

Overall, email transfer is a challenging task that is best delegated to specialized tools. Simply launch the utility and go through a few intuitive steps. Rather than spend hours struggling to export and import data, allow the software to do all the tedious work for you.