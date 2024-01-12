Why the Ethical Use of AI Matters for Your Career

By Jack McGuire, David De Cremer, Leander De Schutter, and Yorck Hesselbarth

In the contemporary digital era, innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) are profoundly transforming the business landscape (De Cremer, 2020). The buzz surrounding ChatGPT, coupled with recent assertions about the sentience of Google’s LaMDA, a large language model, underscore the prominence of chatbot technology in these advancements (Adamopoulou & Moussiades, 2020; Ryu & Lee, 2018; Tiku, 2022). Customer-oriented chatbots, an emergent application of this tech, offer unparalleled efficiency and cost-effectiveness, operating ceaselessly and responding to client inquiries in real time (Salesforce, Research, 2019). Yet, amidst these advantages lies an ethical conundrum. Customers cherish genuine human interaction and can become quickly disillusioned when they realise they’re communicating with a bot, not a person (Ciechanowski, Przegalinska, Magnuski & Gloor, 2019). Balancing this desire for authenticity with the allure of operational efficiency poses a challenge, making it tempting for businesses to deceive customers by blurring the lines between human and machine.

Specifically, organisations nowadays are confronted with a reality where chatbots demonstrate remarkable human-like qualities (Collins & Ghahramani, 2021; Leviathan & Matias, 2018). This reality makes the choice to cut costs by adopting human-like chatbots a rational one. However, this choice is not so straightforward for organisations to make. After all, customers prefer the real thing (i.e., interactions with a human) over the artificial one, and therefore making the rational choice requires organisations to adopt a strategy of deceiving their customers by not disclosing to them that chatbots are used.

However, what are the risks when firms use chatbots without disclosure? What happens to the reputation of organisations engaging in these deceptive acts when customers find out what is really happening? And, even more important, what happens to the employees working for those organisations? When deception is found out, organisations are likely to suffer reputational damage, but will it also tarnish the careers of their employees? Several high-profile tech companies have faced backlash over the unethical use of emerging technologies.

Consider the fallout from the Theranos fraud and misconduct scandal. While the company suffered legal and reputational damage, employees faced a backlash, too. Several of them reported difficulties in job transitions, with potential employers associating them with the scandal (Lapowsky, 2021). As companies carry responsibility for their employees, it is imperative from an accountability point of view that they are aware of any potential effects on the careers of their employees before succumbing to the allure of deploying chatbots under a veil of deception. To test whether employees indeed suffer in their career prospects when the organisation they work for engages in deceptive chatbot practices, we conducted several experimental and field studies (McGuire, De Cremer, De Schutter, Hesselbarth, Mai & Van Hel, 2023).

The Ripple Effect on Careers

First of all, our research unsurprisingly finds that organisations employing undisclosed chatbots are perceived as less ethical by customers when found out. Obviously, if you work for an organisation that is seen as unethical in its use of emerging technologies, it will affect your work identity. If this is the case, how will it affect the judgements and subsequent actions of these employees? The Uber scandal involving the suppression of sexual harassment allegations presents some useful insights regarding how to respond to that question. Employees at Uber, even those uninvolved, experienced that the company’s ethical breaches overshadowed their individual reputations and motivated many of them to resign (Kosoff, 2017).