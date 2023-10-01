Why Swaraj 855 Tractors Are a Popular Choice Among Farmers?

Swaraj has carved out a special place among the many tractor brands available, particularly with its Swaraj 855 Tractor. These tractors have established immense trust among Indian farmers for many compelling reasons. Swaraj 855 is a reliable and performance-driven tractor. Check out more reasons behind the widespread popularity of Swaraj 855 tractors among farmers.

Top Features of Swaraj 855 FE

Swaraj 855 FE is one of the latest tractor models manufactured by Swaraj, a leading Indian tractor manufacturer. It is known for its reliability and versatility, making it suitable for various agricultural tasks. Here are some of the top features of Swaraj 855 FE:

Engine : Swaraj 855 FE is equipped with a powerful, fuel-efficient 3-cylinder, 50-55 hp diesel engine that meets Bharat Trem IIIA emission standards.

Transmission : It features two options for gearbox: sliding mesh and partial constant mesh gearbox. This model comes with 8 forward and 2 reverse or 12 forward and 3 reverse gears. These gears provide operators with flexibility and control while working in various farming conditions.

Brakes & Steering : The tractor is equipped with reliable and efficient oil-immersed disc brakes, ensuring safe and controlled stopping. Power steering makes it easier for the operator to manoeuvre the tractor and reduces fatigue during long working hours.

Hydraulics : The tractor comes with a robust hydraulic system that can lift 2000 kg. It includes Automatic Depth and Draft Control (ADDC). It allows for precise implement control and easy attachment/detachment of tractor implements.

PTO (Power Take-Off) : It offers a PTO speed of 540 RPM and multi-speed reverse PTO (MRPTO). These speeds run various types of implements, including rotavators, threshers and ploughs.

Swaraj 855 Tractors: The Trusted Companion of Farmers

Swaraj 855 tractors are a popular choice among farmers for a number of reasons. They are known for their powerful engines and versatile capabilities. Here are some of the critical reasons why Swaraj 855 tractors are so popular:

1. Indian-Origin Brand

Swaraj is a brand with a strong Indian heritage. Established in 1972 in Mohali, Punjab, India, it has always been associated with the spirit of self-reliance. It resonates deeply with Indian farmers who appreciate the fact that Swaraj tractors are “Made in India” for Indian farming conditions.

2. Understanding Local Needs

Indian agriculture is incredibly diverse, with varying climates, soil types and crop patterns across regions. Swaraj understands these unique needs and customises its tractors accordingly. Swaraj 855 FE is designed to cater to the specific requirements of Indian farmers. This makes it a versatile choice for various agricultural activities.

3. Power & Performance

Swaraj 855 FE is known for its power and performance. With a horsepower rating that suits medium to heavy-duty tasks, it can effectively handle operations like ploughing, tilling and hauling goods. The powerful performance of Swaraj 855 FE ensures efficient and effective farming operations.

4. Cost-Effective Solutions

Swaraj 855 tractors offer cost-effective options for farmers. They provide a balance between affordability and performance. Indian farmers appreciate the value for money that Swaraj tractors offer.

Cost-effectiveness is a significant factor when it comes to farmers choosing their tractors. Swaraj 855 tractors offer excellent value for money. These tractors are competitively priced without compromising on quality or performance. The affordability of the Swaraj 855 makes it an attractive option for farmers, especially those with smaller landholdings or limited budgets.

5. Durability & Reliability

Farmers need tractors that can withstand the rigours of their demanding work. Swaraj tractors, including the Swaraj 855 FE, are known for their durability and reliability. They are built to easily handle challenging terrains, extensive hours of operation, and various farming tasks.

Farming can be demanding, with tractors often required to work in challenging terrains and weather conditions. Swaraj 855 tractors are built with strong and sturdy construction to withstand the challenges of agricultural tasks. The robust build quality ensures these tractors can handle rough and uneven terrain, providing farmers with reliable performance even in the harshest conditions.

6. Dealer & Service Network

Swaraj has established an extensive network of dealers and service centres across India. It ensures farmers have easy access to the maintenance of Swaraj 855 tractors. The availability of spare parts and expert technicians adds to the peace of mind of owning a Swaraj 855 FE.

Swaraj 855 tractors are known for their user-friendly design and ease of operation. The ergonomic layout of the controls and a comfortable seating position ensure that farmers can work long hours without fatigue. Additionally, these tractors are designed for easy maintenance, with accessible service points and straightforward servicing procedures. It reduces downtime and increases overall productivity.

7. Fuel Efficiency

Another key factor that attracts farmers to the Swaraj 855 is its impressive fuel efficiency. These tractors are designed to maximise fuel utilisation, ensuring farmers can get their work done while minimising fuel expenses. With rising fuel costs, the fuel efficiency of the Swaraj 855 makes it an economical choice for farmers, helping them optimise their operational costs.

8. Versatility in Implement Compatibility

Swaraj 855 tractors are compatible with various implements, making them highly versatile for multiple farming tasks. Whether ploughs, harrows, cultivators, or seeders, these tractors can seamlessly integrate with different implements, allowing farmers to accomplish various agricultural operations efficiently and quickly.

Conclusion

Swaraj 855 tractors have garnered popularity among farmers. These tractors empower farmers to enhance their productivity, maximise returns and efficiently handle all farming tasks. With a trusted brand like Swaraj, farmers can rely on the quality and performance of the Swaraj 855 tractors to meet their agricultural needs and drive their farming success.

When buying a Swaraj 855 tractor, it is crucial to consider your needs and budget. Make sure to test drive the tractor before purchasing it to ensure it is the right fit for you. There are also a number of dealerships that sell Swaraj 855 tractors. You can find the nearest dealership by visiting the Swaraj Tractors website.

Why To Choose Tractorkarvan

Tractorkarvan is a one-stop digital platform for all the information farmers need on tractors and farm equipment. It provides user-friendly features that help farmers in the process of finding, buying & selling tractors and financing tractors, farm implements, farm tyres, and harvesters. On Tractorkarvan, farmers get detailed, well-researched, and curated information such as specifications, features, price & EMI, and authentic user reviews. Through its large on ground presence, Tractorkarvan assists Indian farmers to select, buy, and finance tractors with ease.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



