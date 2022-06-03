Why Should You Send AMP Emails?

By Aquibur Rahman

Giving vitality to your emails through dynamic content is critical to connecting with potential customers. Although emails are the cheapest way to gain customers, every person’s inbox is filled with hundreds of emails every day, and getting into the heart of your subscribers becomes an uphill task. That is why smart digital marketers use AMP emails, which give users a lively experience. The success of AMP emails is evident from the fact that using AMP for emails can potentially lead to a 500% increase in engagement and conversion rates.

What is AMP email?

Created by Google in 2015, Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) is an open-source technology designed to improve the customer experience and boost the speed of landing pages on mobile devices. The main focus of AMP emails is on live content, which is updated in real-time.

Moreover, it lets the users take surveys, schedule meetings, reply to comments, respond to an invitation, and perform other vital actions within the email directly.

Why AMP emails are a must-try

Let’s dig deeper to understand why you should make AMP emails a part of your email marketing strategy.

Personalized content

With the help of AMP, you can hyper-personalize your email content to fulfill the user’s needs. It can be anything from buying the products to registering for an event from a specialized and curated range of catalogs. Personalizing just subject lines can lead to a 50% higher open rate than non-personalized emails. Therefore, using AMP emails is advantageous for B2B and B2C businesses.

Dynamic Content

AMP for email allows you to update the email content automatically, thus making your users updated in real-time vis-a-vis your latest campaigns. So whenever the user opens the email, new content will be automatically downloaded, and he will receive live updates on the content. Moreover, it helps the marketers to avoid making the email content repetitive.

Boost Interaction and engagement

Your email campaign will get a much-needed boost if you add interactive and actionable elements like GIFs, images, illustrations, gamification, etc.



If you add AMP in your email, you can give users an option to complete many processes like making a purchase, booking a meeting, filling a form, giving a review, etc. without moving to another window or app. It helps in attracting leads and converting them into customers.

Better Customer Experience

It is natural to expect a better customer experience with better engagement and interaction. However, customer experience is ultimately connected to the service or product.



A better experience will lead to an overall positive impact on your brand. Apart from that, AMP emails also reduce the pressure on your website, as now several transactions can directly happen through email.

Helps in increasing sales and customer retention

The key aim of any marketing campaign is to attract new clients and boost your sales. Moreover, it also aims to retain the old customers. With the help of AMP, you can streamline and enhance the entire process.



You can directly add the option in your email to purchase your product or services. This way, users do not have to move to another app and window to complete the order. Giving users the option of buying in the inbox itself can entice them to hit the “purchase” button. Moreover, a successful sales campaign highly depends on the time one takes to convert a lead. The longer the time taken, the lesser the chances of successful conversion. Using AMP, you can reduce this time by giving users a hassle-free and rapid transactional process.

Data Security

As Google pronounced, no 3rd party ad features are included in the AMP emails. It ensures your data is not being harvested and sold to a third party. Thanks to the buzz surrounding data security and privacy, this feature has gained prominence.

Web browsing experience in the email

AMP for emails brings on all the web browser functionalities, making the email content dynamic. Moreover, it allows you to import elements that are only limited to the website. If you champion the AMP email, you can build an entire ecosystem within the user’s inbox.

Conclusion

Email volumes are estimated to grow to 4.6 billion users by 2025. AMP emails will make a huge difference in your email marketing strategy.



You can look up Mailmodo.com for building such strategies around AMP with the help of their experience and expertise. Mailmodo creates an interactive email experience using AMP emails to increase email conversions by 3X. With the help of their expertise and experience, you can leverage the power of emails to elevate your marketing game.

About the Author

Aquibur Rahman is the CEO of Mailmodo, an email marketing solution that enables users to send app-like interactive emails. He has marketing experience in inbound and outbound strategies, SEO, growth, CRO, and marketing automation. He has helped many B2C and B2B brands, including early-stage tech startups to fast-track growth using agile and data-driven marketing processes. When Google released AMP emails, Aquib saw great potential in it for reinventing email marketing. This led him to start Mailmodo to help businesses get better ROI from email marketing.