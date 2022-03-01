Why Outsourcing Software Fail And How To Fix It

It is no secret that outsourcing software services can be a risky proposition. Many companies have found themselves disappointed with the results they’ve received from their offshore development team.

In most cases, this is due to a lack of communication and improper planning on the company outsourcing the work. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the reasons why outsourcing software can fail, as well as how you can fix these issues before they become a problem.

Why does outsourcing software fail?

There are a number of reasons why outsourcing software can fail. The most common issues include:

1. A lack of communication between the company and the development team

This is by far the most common issue that leads to outsourcing software failures. In order for the project to be a success, there must be clear communication between both parties. This includes setting expectations upfront, sharing updates regularly, and troubleshooting any issues as they arise.

If communication is poor or nonexistent, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts, delaying the project and increasing costs.

To avoid this, be sure to establish clear communication protocols from the beginning and make sure both parties are following them.

2. Misunderstandings about the project requirements

Another common issue is when the development team does not fully understand the project requirements. This can lead to misunderstandings about what needs to be done, which will only cause delays and frustration on both sides.

To avoid this, be sure to provide as much detail as possible upfront, including wireframes, mockups, and detailed specifications. This will help to ensure that everyone is on the same page and there are no surprises down the road.

Additionally, it is important to have a clear project manager who can act as a point of contact between the company and the development team. This person should clarify any questions or ambiguities about the project requirements.

3. Poorly defined milestones and deadlines

Milestones and deadlines are essential for ensuring that a project remains on track. However, if they are not properly defined or unrealistic, they can quickly lead to frustration and delays.

To avoid this, be sure to set realistic milestones and deadlines that take into account the project’s complexity. In addition, make sure that both parties agree to them before starting the project.

Additionally, it is important to have a plan for dealing with any unforeseen delays. This could include renegotiating deadlines or allocating more resources to the project.

4. Inadequate quality assurance procedures

Quality assurance is essential for ensuring that the final product meets all requirements. However, if QC procedures are not in place or are inadequate, it can lead to problems down the road.

To avoid this, be sure to have a rigorous quality assurance process in place, which includes testing both manually and with automated tools. In addition, make sure that the development team is familiar with these procedures and is willing to follow them.

5. Wrong Tech choices

Another common reason for outsourcing software failures is when the development team uses the wrong technology choices. This can lead to products that are difficult to maintain or do not meet the original requirements.

To avoid this, be sure to select a development team that is familiar with the technologies you are using. In addition, make sure that they are willing to use these technologies and have a plan for how to do so.

If you are unsure about the best technology choices for your project, consult with an experienced software development company. They will help you select the right technologies and implement them correctly.

6. The Human Element

The final reason for outsourcing software failures is the human element. This includes things like personality conflicts, lack of trust, and poor communication.

To avoid this, it is important to select a development team that you can trust and that has a similar working style. In addition, be sure to establish clear communication protocols from the beginning and make sure both parties are following them.

Final Thoughts

Outsourcing software development can be a risky proposition, but it doesn’t have to be. By planning your project properly and communicating with your development team, you can avoid many of the common pitfalls that lead to failed projects. With careful planning and good communication, you can ensure that your outsourcing project succeeds.