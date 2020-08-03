Why online casino business is so popular in Europe

The craze and popularity of online casinos in Europe has grown exponentially over the years. In 2018, online casinos generated €22.2 billion in gross gaming revenue, accounting for 23.2% of the total European gambling market. And since then, the European countries have been experiencing a significant rise in the trend of online casinos. The online casino industry has built its own customer base in different countries in Italy, Switzerland, the UK, Germany, and many other European countries. Currently, the continent has some of the best online casinos you can visit. Online casinos in Europe are no more different than online casinos elsewhere, but what makes them different is the uniqueness, elegance, and lavish European touch and styling to casino gaming.

One of the main reasons why online casino business is popular in Europe is that the continent has the strictest regulating bodies, which instil a sense of trust in bettors. The various gaming bodies and authorities include The Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and the European Gaming and Betting Association. These organizations create transparency and assure casino enthusiasts all over Europe can place their bets with well-established and regulated gambling sites. The European countries’ government also ensures that operators adhere to the strict policies that apply to responsible gaming and data protection.

The mobile play has also contributed to the popularity of online casinos in Europe. In 2018, 43% of online bets in Europe were placed from mobile devices. Many countries in Europe are currently receiving revenue through mobile casino games. For instance, in 2018, Finland recorded an increase of 10% in digital gaming. And looking at mobile usage; the Finnish site Dreamz Casino who is operating in Finland among other countries, shared that over 70% of their players use mobile devices while playing in the casino.

Some of the big European companies in online casinos business are already providing mobile gambling to their customers. It is anticipated that most other online casinos will follow suit. Online gaming used to be the talk of the town, but now, due to innovative technology, the new craze is mobile casino gambling.

Online casino operators are finding ways to integrate social networking media apps into their sites. This way, players can invite friends to try games and compete against each other in online tournaments, such as slots or poker tournaments. Some online casinos even let players create their own avatars, allowing a fascinating narrative to run parallel with the gameplay. Online gambling experts believe that incorporating social networking into online casinos has been an integral part of the success of online casino business in Europe.

