Why Magento 2 Migration is a Worthy Investment in 2022 for E-commerce Businesses?

The second version of Magento, which is currently known as Magento 2, was released in July 2015. Since then, the emphasis and power of this E-commerce platform have been moved from Magento 1 to Magento 2.

Moreover, it appears that Magento 2 has been moving towards its maturity with a strong drive from the merchants. While this is the case, the question that still pops up in a lot of our heads is:

“Is it worth migrating to Magento 2?”

The answer to this question is yes! Without any shadow of a doubt, Magento 2 will be one of the pivotal platforms in E-commerce. Magento 2 is more than just an upgrade to its previous version; it’s a complete rewrite of Magento 1 with many new features added.

Let’s begin with the fact that Magento 2 has been around for more than a year now. And there are approx 98,477 live Magento 2-powered websites, with 93,915 previous sites and 1,882 in India.

You can check the others stats here.

Magento 1 stores can process 500 transactions per hour, while Magento 2 stores can process 600 transactions per hour.

Magento 2 migration has shown to yield a 165 percent return on investment. (Source: Savemycent ).

com is the most popular Magento 2 website in the United States, with 6 million monthly visitors. (SimilarTech, Core DNA, BigCommerce, Dollar General

10 Reasons Why You Should Migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2

If you are still running your e-commerce store on Magento 1, then it’s time to take the plunge and switch to Magento 2. Since version 2’s launch in September 2015, there have been numerous enhancements that make the platform more stable and reliable, faster and lighter than ever before. Here are ten reasons why you should migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2 now.

Point #1 – Improved Ecommerce Sales

When you choose Magento 2, you get access to both our comprehensive suite of solutions and an efficient platform that powers more than 200,000 sites. This means your ecommerce sales won’t suffer; they’ll grow as customers are able to find what they want faster.

They’ll also be impressed by new design elements and user-friendly functionalities that allow them to navigate seamlessly around your site. By upgrading your business, you can expect a boost in sales.

For example, US apparel retailer ModCloth improved its overall sales by almost 15% when it made its move from Magento 1 to Magento 2. Therefore, it’s the right time to Hire Magento Developers and make the switch.

Point #2 – Better Ecommerce User Experience

In Magento 2, user experience is improved by integrating customers into transactional processes. For example, customers can see order status updates and upload digital images of receipts or shipping labels right in their accounts—without leaving their dashboards.

It’s now also possible for store owners to automate routine processes through a more robust API and command-line interface (CLI), as well as leverage third-party web services via simple automated tasks.

Perhaps most notably, shoppers no longer have to be redirected away from your site when placing an order, which improves conversion rates and eliminates abandoned cart scenarios. If you’re looking for an improved ecommerce user experience without breaking your current foundation, migrating from Magento 1 to Magento 2 may be a worthwhile investment.

Point #3 – More Security Measures

The most effective security measure for any e-commerce site is an SSL certificate. This adds an extra layer of encryption and security when consumers enter sensitive information, like credit card numbers. Because Magento 1 sites still use https instead of http, they don’t have as strong of security standing as many other e-commerce sites.

While there are other reasons why your site may not have as much protection as it could, switching to HTTPS can help allay some customers’ fears about how safe their information is on your website. Moving to a more secure option means that you can avoid risks that come with running insecure software and protect sensitive customer data by encrypting it before transferring it over wires.

Point #4 – Improved SEO

By now you’ve probably heard about how much better Magento 2 is when it comes to SEO. It’s true—Magento improved upon every area of their platform and your ability to bring more traffic through search engines.

All of your products, categories, collections, and other elements on a page are individually optimized for searchability. Your products pages will perform better for searches in your target category. And if that wasn’t enough, all of these improvements are baked into base functionality and no longer require extensions! No small feat indeed!

Point #5 – Powerful New Functionality

New functionality isn’t exactly a reason to migrate, but it can have a pretty big impact on your bottom line. Magento boasts dozens of new features for version 2, including a completely redesigned system for managing your products and product attributes.

This is great news if you’re looking to grow quickly or expand globally (and perhaps in multiple languages). With all that customizability and scalability, you can easily cater products and services specifically for each market—and save on translations costs in doing so.

The ability to include many different currencies will also make it easier to sell outside your home country; it’s an added bonus that could prove incredibly useful if you plan on expanding internationally.

Point #6 – Seamless Updates

Instead of making multiple updates, when you’re ready for a new release, simply click a button and move through each step. This will save you time and energy in the long run. After all, updating your Magento 1 site can be confusing and frustrating (and costly!) if you don’t know what you’re doing. The streamlined process of upgrading to Magento 2 means less stress on your end!

Point #7 – A Wider Set of Tools and Resources

First of all, it is no longer necessary to jump into an overcrowded marketplace full of other eCommerce platforms. As new tech businesses continue to launch, it’s become easier and easier for one platform to quickly go up against hundreds of others with a similar goal – offering simple, smooth, and speedy shopping experiences.

Just look at what Amazon has been able to do: They’ve come along in such a short amount of time that they’re now considered the big guy on campus. No wonder over 58% of all eCommerce merchants use their own store platform today!

Point #8 – An Improved Admin Interface

The admin interface on any web-based software is often considered one of its more important components. In fact, likely, you spend as much if not more time in your admin panel than you do on your actual eCommerce site.

Magento 2 has made many improvements in this area, with a completely new interface and a dashboard that is both intuitive and customizable. You can drag and drop different elements to create a layout that best suits your needs and quickly access the information you need most.

In addition, Magento 2’s admin interface is now fully responsive, meaning it will look great and work flawlessly on any device. So if you want an admin interface that makes your life easier and helps you work more efficiently, migrating to Magento 2 is the right decision.

Point #9 – Advanced Testing Abilities

With a modern development environment and highly integrated unit testing capabilities, testing your code is simpler than ever. And it’s better. Because unlike with older versions of Magento, developers don’t have to decide whether they want to execute test code in a sandbox or on a production system.

That choice is no longer necessary because you can run tests in both environments simultaneously! All of which makes an already rigorous development process even more efficient.

Point #10 – Better performance on mobile devices

With more than 50% of all online sales happening on mobile devices, your site must work as well on a smartphone as it does on a desktop. And just as importantly, it should work equally well whether you’re accessing it through an app or via a browser.

That’s why we made significant performance improvements when optimizing your site for mobile devices in Magento 2. It delivers super-fast loading times so that customers can shop and pay faster while they’re on the go—and check out before they even get home!

Conclusion

So, this is why you should migrate from your old platform to a new one. Migration can be tricky. But if you’re looking for top-notch features and a more streamlined experience, you may want to consider migrating. Your users will thank you for it. And so will your bottom line. We hope these ten reasons were enough to convince you!

Besides, if you need expert help, consider hiring a Magento Development Company. They will be more than happy to help you through the entire process. They will help you from start to finish and ensure that everything goes according to plan.