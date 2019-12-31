Why Location Matters in Business

In spite of today’s digital climate and the fact that remote working is on the rise, geographical location still plays an integral role in the world of business. It affects marketing, it helps to forge both B2B and B2C relations, and it has a massive impact on the workforce.

Location still matters in business for a number of reasons, read on to find four of them.

A good location can boost brand image

Geographical location and brand image go hand in hand. Should you decide to up sticks and move to a location that is synonymous with your industry or the world of business in general, your company will instantly be recognised as one that commands a degree of authority.

Should you operate in the financial industry or simply wish to associate your business with high growth culture, then you should consider relocating to the City of London. Doing so will change the perception of your business and give it the bona-fide seal of approval it needs to draw high volumes of customer traffic. To find the very latest and best co-working offices to rent in London, be sure to check out Fora.

Easy access to suppliers is an advantage

Should you operate in close proximity to the suppliers that you use on a regular basis, you will speed up the time that it takes for your resources to be delivered to you. This will then have a knock-on effect when it comes your sales turnover— the quicker you receive your goods from your suppliers, the quicker your can dispatch them to your customers.

Location can impact the hiring process

The location from which you operate will either encourage potential employees to apply for your job vacancies, or it will discourage them and send them running for the hills (i.e. a company that is situated in a much more appropriate location). If you’d prefer to encourage applications from candidates, then you need to ensure that your location is:

Easy to reach via public transport links (people aren’t going to want to get two or three buses in order to reach your location every morning)

Situated close to free parking areas (preferably, you should find a location that offers on-site parking as standard because people are definitely not going to want to pay £10-£20 a day to park their car)

Surrounded by amenities that will provide some respite for employees on their lunch break (coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, pubs, etc.)

Customers can be discouraged by location

If a potential customer deems your location to be difficult to find, you’re going to find it difficult to garner any custom out of them. It really is as simple as that.

Customers don’t want to have to go out of their way to locate and then reach you — they want to be able to visit you with ease before returning to their daily business without any fuss or hassle. Be sure, then, to find yourself a location that encourages your customers to pop in and see you whenever they feel the need to do so.