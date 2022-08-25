Why is Mosquito Control so Important

With the arrival of summer, many people are spending more time outside. The rising temperatures invite a host of disease vectors, including mosquitoes, so proper protection is key.

Introduction

If everyone had a nickel for every time a mosquito bit them during summertime, we’d all be millionaires. Those tiny insects are among the most persistent, widespread, and unwelcome pests. Although the classic image of mosquito habitat may be a tropical swamp, they can be found almost anywhere, even in arid locations. Flash floods in deserts can presage outbreaks of mosquitoes, and they can exist in swarms during snowmelt in high mountains where one might consider the climate to be too cold for them.

Since there is no telling when and where they can come from, this is why getting in touch with a Professional Mosquito Control Company are so important. Everyone recognises that mosquitoes can be a terrible blood feeding nuisance, but most people do not realise the magnitude of the health threat that they represent.

Here are other reasons why mosquito control is so important.

1. Protection from diseases

Did you know that some of the world’s most deadly diseases are carried and transmitted by mosquitoes? It is estimated that up to a million people die every year from mosquito-borne illnesses with many countries around the world ravaged by malaria, yellow fever, and dengue-hemorrhagic fever. In the US, they can pose a risk of encephalitis as well as West Nile and Zika virus transmission. Mosquito control can help you avoid serious health complications from illnesses such as these.

2. Safe enjoyment of the outdoors

If you’re someone who enjoys sports activities, mosquito bites can put a damper on the fun out of outdoor activities, with the annoyance and itching to boot. Mosquito activity can also reduce productivity when labouring outdoors, threaten wild animal populations, and even hinder property values. When you practice mosquito control on your property, you’re helping not only your family but your entire community get more enjoyment from local outdoor spaces.

3. Proper pet health and hygiene

Since it’s the summer time, more people are taking their pets outside for quality fun. But it’s important to remember mosquito bites can also expose your pets to heartworms and other dangerous parasites as well as potentially severe allergic reactions and infections. Dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits, birds, and other domesticated animals can become seriously ill after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Conclusion

Mosquitoes are already here and we are continually finding newly imported diseases associated with them. We must be primed to respond to their threat. Disease prevention through preparedness has to be our agency’s primary focus.

Anyone can play an important role in preventing mosquito bites and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. The combined efforts of individuals and vector control programs can make this summer more enjoyable and less plagued by mosquito-borne diseases.