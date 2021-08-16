Why is Digital Marketing the Newest and Best Career to Choose

Marketing has always been a successful career to have. It has been around us for a very long time. Lately, with the rise of the internet, a new and very powerful industry is here to stay, and that is digital marketing.

But, what exactly is digital marketing?

Digital marketing is online marketing, which connects with different brands, promoting, selling products, and services by using online marketing tactics such as social media marketing, search marketing, and email marketing. Using these online media devices, digital marketing is any form of marketing products online that involves electronic devices like computers, laptops, phones.

The most important thing about digital marketing is the fact that it began its rise with the internet and social media, especially social media, considering that students and young generations are introduced to the internet since they are born, which makes it very easy for them to adapt in their lives.

Why is digital marketing a good career to choose?

Because it’s the new future

As we stated before, with the rise of the internet, digital marketing is here to stay for the long run, at least as long as the internet is here. Digital marketing is basically the new future. With the revolution of the internet, social media, and technology, we can say that digital marketing is the next great thing and it can for sure take your company to the next level.

Why is that? Because by using social media to promote your business, you gain a lot of followers and interest. Digital marketing tools are in the must-do list for business. You can monitor your work and see how your website or business is doing. Presently, the younger generations are very familiar with social media, and they won’t have a problem adapting this career into their lives.

Reasons why you should pursue a career in digital marketing

It isn’t going anywhere

As long as we continue to use the internet and social media, digital marketing will always be present. With the COVID-19 being around, digital marketing has grown more than ever, because almost every business has transformed into the digital world, this tells us how much we need digital marketers.

It’s not very hard

For the young generations that are growing up with the technology, it is very easy to learn digital marketing for the fact that they are aware of how technology works and how social media works. When these two get around each other, digital marketing is not very hard to learn. Digital marketing is not difficult, however, you have to always keep yourself updated on the latest technologies.

To pursue a career in digital marketing, here are a couple of tips that would be helpful for you as a beginner:

Learn more about SEO

Digital marketing is a new field, and such is SEO (Search Engine Optimization). With the help of SEO, pages get ranked in search engines (Google, Bing). By ranking higher on these search engines, the organic traffic grows and so does the profit. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a must-tool lately for the right growth of your website. By using On-Page SEO and Off-Page SEO and growing organically, you can take your website to the next level. On-Page SEO has to do more with the content on the website as meta descriptions, tags, image tags, links, etc. Everything you see on a website could be fixed with On-Page SEO.

Meanwhile, Off-Page SEO has to do more with the link-building process. Link building is done with different strategies, some of the most known are:

Guest Post

Link Exchange

Link Insertion

Broken Link

Social Media Marketing

Social media plays a huge impact on today’s lives. Starting out as a way to connect with family and friends across the world, now social media platforms are very big in almost every industry. Digital marketing got more popular with the huge help of social media. They are so tight with each other.

Nowadays, most of the social media platforms, such as Facebook being one of the most powerful of them all, offer e-commerce services, maki ng it easier for people to shop and use it.

The platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, etc. are great for social media marketing! And the best thing? You can do it for free, as long as these networks are for free, and you can reach an unlimited area.

However, if you want to boost and promote your products online, there is a paid version of this as well.

Use Content Writing

You probably heard the old saying that ‘Content is the king’. Well, the rumours are true! When you work as a digital marketer, content writing is a very important skill to have. Being creative with your content and the way you write is another level of attracting clients and making people love your website, which will make it easier for you to get links since they will link your website without even trying.

Stay updated with the latest trends

Trends don’t always involve what’s in fashion or TikTok videos. Most of the time it is very important to be updated with the latest news on digital trends and Google rules. Google often updates on how to use digital marketing to work for you, not against you, however, there are a lot of different websites that provide good information about digital marketing, such as: