Why is deep cleaning so important?

No matter how much care you take of your environment, eventually, dirt will build up. Regularly deep cleaning is an integral part of the fight against dirt and germs, something which is especially important due to the ongoing pandemic. In this article, we take a look at why deep cleaning is so important, with a few pieces of advice on how to carry it out and how frequently deep cleans should be done.

What’s the difference between deep cleaning and regular cleaning?

While regular cleaning will include the cleaning and disinfecting of easy to reach spaces in an environment, deep cleans include going the extra mile to get into every nook and cranny. In a kitchen that might mean emptying every cupboard and fridge of items and then scrubbing every surface with disinfectant; in an office cubicle, it might include taking out all stationary, moving all IT equipment, and dusting in all the now accessible drawers and corners. As the name suggests, it’s a far more in-depth process than regular cleaning, and it aims to make an environment as clean as possible, not as clean as is convenient.

Why is it important?

Deep cleaning is important for a number of reasons:

Health and safety

Deep cleaning is essential for the health and wellbeing of the workforce. Dirty environments are a health hazard and can lead to illness and other accidents. Deep cleaning helps to ensure that dirt never builds up to dangerous levels and should help to keep staff safe and healthy. Failure to maintain a safe and clean work environment can result in legal issues, and damage to the reputation of a business.

Morale in the workplace

No one enjoys working in a dirty environment. Not only is it unsafe, but it’s also not enjoyable, and can very understandably lead to lower employee retention rates. A clean work environment helps ensure that the workforce feels cared for, and can positively affect worker productivity.

Equipment longevity

A lot of equipment commonly found in workplaces will be negatively affected by constant exposure to dirt. Dust in computers can lead to short-circuiting, and moisture can be damaging to a wide range of materials. Regular deep cleaning can help to ensure the longevity of equipment, saving money and resources in the long run.

How often should it be done?

How often you carry out deep cleaning depends on several factors. First, the type of business you operate. For example, restaurants both need to maintain a high level of cleanliness and get dirty very quickly. Compared to a shop that sells a niche product and sees a relatively low level of foot traffic, a restaurant would need to be deep cleaned on a far more regular basis. Offices lay somewhere in the middle, often seeing a lot of foot traffic but without the same sources of incoming dirt as a kitchen or other similar environment.