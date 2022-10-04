Why Ireland Is Becoming the Next Entrepreneurial Hotspot

Ireland’s status as a country packed with natural beauty, friendly cities, and a rich history seems like a fairly agreeable way to describe the place, and yet it doesn’t fully do Ireland justice. Voted number one in the ‘Good Country Index’, Travel and Leisure magazine claims that Ireland features the first, third, and fourth friendliest cities in their annual survey.

Ireland has long been a place to find peace and quiet, but it’s quickly establishing itself as a great place for the industrious entrepreneurs among us, too.

As of 2019, there were just under 200,000 owner-managers in Ireland and it’s a number that has remained reasonably stable over the past few years as well, even with the challenges that have occurred globally. Ireland ranks the eighth most entrepreneurial country, just behind the US!

If you’re an entrepreneur or considering starting your enterprise, you can do a lot worse than the Emerald Isle – and here’s why.

Follow the Money

Venture capital is the lifeblood of many startups and Ireland has attracted more venture funding than all its European counterparts. Accelerator programs are set up to supercharge company growth in shorter time frames, and three of Europe’s eight largest are in Ireland, too. It also benefits from a reasonably straightforward immigration process, which is particularly kind to those with some Irish ancestry.

Ireland’s Start-up Entrepreneur or STEP Programme was introduced in 2012 and makes it much easier for entrepreneurs to secure a semi-permanent or full residency in the country. Immigration solicitors Ireland or otherwise, are well equipped to assist prospective immigrants with these sorts of enterprising programs and will support you from the initial application, right through to moving to Ireland.

Youthful Energy

A third of Ireland’s population is under 25, which makes the workforce highly motivated, innovative, and energetic, always looking for new ideas and ways to build products or services. Young workforces are also excellent for entrepreneurs who need affordable staff, especially in the earlier days. Hungry, young professionals looking to cut their teeth in their industries make great early-stage hires.

Finally, it just makes Ireland an exciting place to live! A lot of young people means thriving nightlife and entertainment industries in Ireland’s cities – the foremost of those being Dublin.

Money Matters

Ireland benefits from its banking system, too. The World Bank Rankings place Ireland in the top ten countries in terms of ease of doing business. Among the factors that make up that ranking, Ireland is a top-ten country in terms of available skilled labor, productivity, openness to ideas, available financial skills, and adaptability of workers.

EU Verified

For UK residents, the loss of EU status brought some uncertainty over how freedom of movement, economic activity, and immigration would work. Ireland, however, remains an EU country. For those looking to continue reaping the benefits of EU tariffs and the like, without compromising on proximity to places like London, Ireland is a great bet. With a resilient economy and those precious EU links, Ireland is a great choice for the europhile business owner.

A Place To Call Home

Entrepreneurs might love their businesses dearly, but family matters more. Ireland’s suitability for families is excellent, from education to lifestyle. A deeply vibrant countryside has options to surf, run, cycle and hike all over the country. The school system is free and high quality, but the university system is where Ireland shines. Trinity College, UCD, and NUIG are all globally-recognized as outstanding centers for further education so you can rest assured that your children are getting great starts in life too.

Ireland isn’t just a place to call home for your business because it’s so friendly to enterprising individuals. It’s a place that thousands of ex-pats call home because it manages to blend the best of rural and urban in a way few European countries can. While a truly unique place with endless reasons to stay, you’re never far from home either, thanks to its first-class transport systems and numerous major airports.

It’s perhaps Ireland’s greatest asset; to feel that you’re surrounded by peace, tranquility, and nature while enjoying the knowledge that historic cities, links to Europe, and a truly thriving business hub are all within your reach.