Why HP Laptops are Always in Demand Among Consumers

During the third quarter of 2020, HP edged out Lenovo in the global Notebook PC market, and enjoyed a 23.6 percent global market share. In the PC and laptop industry, HP has been an innovator and market leader, and the brand has taken numerous methodical, and well thought-out steps, in order to better cater to its audience.

For instance, HP offers numerous laptop lines that are catered to specific segments. HP’s EliteBook and ProBook are designed for professional use, and are geared towards businessmen and executives. Similarly, the HP Omen series is one of the best gaming laptop series available in the market, while Chromebooks are designed for students and working professionals.

Apart from a wide range of offerings, HP laptops are extremely popular because of their features and specs. Additionally, HP laptops are long-lasting, and consumers can rely on HP laptops to serve them for at least 4-5 years. The brand emphasizes on quality and innovation, and even the most budget-friendly model comes with impressive features and connectivity options.

That said, here are a few reasons why HP laptop models are always in demand.

Excellent features and specs

HP laptops, especially in the luxury and premium segments, come with top-of-the-line features and specifications. From Intel Core i9 processors, to 16GB RAM, fingerprint sensor and additional security features, high-end graphics cards, UHD displays and high refresh rates, these laptops are truly best-in-class devices.

HP also focuses on providing convenience, and offering greater flexibility. For instance, the brand offers multiple 2-in-1 convertible laptops, which is especially attractive for students and working professionals, particularly because they won’t have to spend money to purchase a tablet or an iPad. The best HP laptops cost anywhere between Rs. 2 lakh – Rs. 3 lakh, but they are also arguably the best laptop models that one can find in the market.

Affordable laptops

HP isn’t all about premium laptops either. The brand is known to cater to the entire spectrum of laptop users, which means the OEM also offers exceptional devices at the lower-end of the price spectrum. Some of the best budget-friendly laptops belong to HP. You can even find HP i5 laptops for less than Rs. 40,000.

For instance, the HP 14q-bu101TU (4QF93PA) Laptop, available for less than Rs. 40,000, is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage, which is extremely impressive given its price tag. HP tries to give consumers the best bang for their buck, and that is why the HP Pavilion series, which is geared towards the average consumer, has long been the go-to model for the average Indian laptop user.

Durable and reliable

It is a well-known fact that HP laptops are extremely rugged, and are built to last. These devices are sturdy and robust, and some of the models, and especially HP’s business laptops, such as the Elite series laptops, tablets and desktop PCs undergo Military Grade testing, which ensures that these devices are of military grade quality.

What this also means is that HP laptops can withstand rough usage, along with tough environmental conditions (extreme weather swings, dust etc.). With the brand going to such lengths to assure durability, aided by HP’s excellent after-sales service, HP has indeed become the symbol of trust in the eyes of the consumers. HP’s Care Packs also allow laptop users to opt for extended warranties, which ensure that the laptops are protected against damages for many years.

