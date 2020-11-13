Why Getting a VPN for iPhone is the Best Idea Right Now

2020 has been a rough ride, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll get better any time soon. How is a VPN for iPhone supposed to help? Well, you’d be surprised. Read on to see why a VPN is a must nowadays. If you aren’t sure which providers are worth it, head over to this link for a detailed look (and some great deals) on iPhone VPNs: https://proprivacy.com/vpn/comparison/best-iphone-vpns

Increased number of cyber attacks

Hackers have been hard at work during the ongoing chaos of the pandemic. To put it in perspective, Google blocks around 18 million covid scam emails every single day. Unfortunately, no VPN or other security apps can prevent you from opening phishing emails if they get through. All you can do is be wary of any messages that ask for sensitive info.

Still, VPNs can help you deal with other hacking techniques. The most common threats include man-in-the-middle and “Evil Twin” (fake hotspot) attacks, both of which have surged in number, according to a warning put out by the FBI. Sure, iPhones have tighter security, but connecting to a fake hotspot is basically handing over your data on a silver platter.

Luckily, an iPhone VPN directly counters such threats, as your data is encrypted before it ever leaves your device. When a hacker tries to record your online activity, all they’ll be able to see is an encrypted data stream. Pretty much useless without the key to decrypt it.

Your ISP’s “generosity” won’t last forever

Remember when Internet providers lifted data caps and increased speeds to help people out during the first months of the pandemic? Well, that didn’t last too long – data caps have returned since June 2020, when the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” expired.

Now a VPN won’t help you bypass data caps, but it will let you get around Internet throttling. If you’ve ever wondered why your YouTube videos seem to load more slowly at a certain point, this is the reason. ISPs tend to be biased against what services they throttle (see AT&T slashing YouTube and Netflix speeds, but not for Amazon Prime).

Once you get a VPN for iPhone, your ISP and carrier won’t be able to tell which services you use. VPNs encrypt your network data so outsiders only see gibberish, essentially. In other words, they won’t know what to throttle – and won’t risk slowing down services at random.

Unblock streaming websites on the go

The pandemic hasn’t really stopped people from travelling. Moreover, the holidays (and the usual family get-togethers) are just around the corner. Some of you might not be particularly excited about that. You might as well have something to distract you when uncle Joe starts talking politics again. Or maybe it’s just a really long drive to your relatives.

Whatever the case, you can use a VPN to unlock more of Netflix’s catalog from around the world. Good time to pick up It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which only streams on Netflix UK. Or revisit Lost on Netflix South Korea or Japan. Maybe relax with a comfy Studio Ghibli movie – which for some reason aren’t available in the US, Canada, or Japan.

You can also access services like the BBC iPlayer if you’re not a UK resident. If you’re not from the US, this might be a good time to see what’s playing on Hulu. Just switch to the corresponding region with your iPhone VPN and start streaming. This should be enough entertainment to get your mind off things for a while.

Save on holiday shopping

Finally, you may be able to do some cheaper holiday shopping – for digital goods at least. Airline tickets, goodies in online games, service subscriptions, you name it. If you didn’t know, prices for these kinds of items vary wildly between regions. Flight tickets may be much cheaper if you set your region to a country with a less powerful economy, for instance.

Naturally, there’s a bit of trial and error involved in the process. Online vendors are aware that people use VPNs for reduced prices, so they may use other tricks to detect your location. Here’s what helps in those cases:

Clearing your browser cookies

Setting your time to be in sync with the region you’re connected to

Using mobile data instead of Wi-Fi

Switching to a VPN server in a different country

All of these tips will increase your chances of success – just remember that it’s not a guarantee. Still worth a try.