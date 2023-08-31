Why Fake Numbers Are The Bane Of Small Business – And What You Can Do About Them

In the era of technology, where businesses are leaning heavily on online marketing and communication, fake phone numbers are becoming an increasingly pressing concern for many small businesses. Imagine running a small café, and for every legitimate reservation call you get, there’s another call that’s either a prank, a telemarketing ruse, or a robot trying to glean personal information. These calls not only waste valuable time but also can strain the limited resources of small businesses. Every moment a staff member spends answering these calls is a moment they could have been assisting a genuine customer or attending to essential operational duties.

One might wonder, why are these fake calls such a prevalent problem? A huge part of the issue stems from the ease with which fake numbers can be generated and utilized. Spammers and scammers frequently use software that can call or send messages from seemingly legitimate-looking numbers. Fortunately, there are services like fake number lookup that allow businesses to verify if a number is genuine or not. However, identifying the fake number is only half the battle. The larger issue revolves around the broader challenges these numbers pose and the repercussions they bring.

Other Reasons Why Fake Numbers Are Problematic

Lost Revenue: For businesses that rely heavily on phone orders or reservations, fake numbers can result in perceived bookings that never materialize. This can lead to lost revenue when genuine customers are turned away because of phantom bookings.

Customer Service Strain: Continually dealing with fake numbers can place an unnecessary strain on customer service teams. This not only impacts morale but can also lead to genuine calls being missed or not attended to promptly.

Skewed Analytics: Many businesses monitor call data for marketing and operational insights. Fake numbers can skew this data, leading to inaccurate analysis and potentially misguided business decisions.

Potential Security Threats: Some fake number calls are not just harmless pranks; they might be phishing attempts or other forms of scams aiming to extract confidential business information.

Cost Implications: Especially for businesses that pay for incoming calls or use premium lines, fake calls can add a surprising and unwanted expense to the monthly bills.

Handling and Preventing Issues Caused by Fake Numbers

Screen Calls: Utilize services like Caller ID and the previously mentioned fake number lookup to identify the authenticity of incoming numbers. While not all fake numbers can be caught this way, many can be filtered out.

Invest in a Good Call Filtering System: There are sophisticated systems available that can automatically screen and block known spam or fake numbers, reducing the number of these types of calls that reach your business.

Educate Your Team: Ensure that all team members, especially those who handle incoming calls, are aware of the risks associated with fake numbers. They should be trained not to give out sensitive information over the phone unless they can verify the caller’s identity.

Use a Whitelist System: If feasible for your business, consider implementing a whitelist system where only pre-approved numbers can get through directly. All other calls can be screened by an automated system before being passed on.

Report Fake Numbers: The more businesses report these fake numbers to authorities or the respective service providers, the higher the chances of these numbers getting blocked or penalized.

Avoid Publishing Your Number Publicly: If possible, use a contact form on your website rather than listing your phone number directly. This can deter automated systems from picking up your number for spammy activities. If you do need to list a number, consider using a secondary number specifically for public listings, so you can manage and filter incoming calls more effectively.