Why do You Need An Accountant for Limited Company in the UK? (With Infographic)

Introduction:

Starting a limited company is a significant step toward becoming an entrepreneur. However, the process can be daunting and complicated, especially when it comes to financial management. Whether you’re just starting or have been in business for a while, you may be wondering whether you need an accountant for your limited company or not. In this article on European Business Review, we will explore the following things:

✅ The Reasons why you may need an accountant.

✅ The Tasks an accountant can handle on your behalf.

✅ The cost-benefit analysis of hiring an accountant for your company.

✅ How to choose the right accountant for your business.

What is a Limited Company?

A limited company is a type of business structure that is a separate legal entity from its owners. Limited companies are required to keep accurate and up-to-date financial records, file annual accounts and tax returns, and comply with all relevant laws and regulations. Failure to do so can result in fines and penalties from HMRC. So if you’re a limited company and unable to perform all these tasks by yourself, here are the benefits you can expect from an accountant.

6 Benefits of Hiring an Accountant for Limited Company

One of the main reasons to hire an accountant for limited company is to access expert advice on financial matters. Accountants are trained professionals who can provide valuable insights into tax planning, bookkeeping, and financial reporting. They can help you set up your accounting system, keep track of your finances, and ensure that you comply with all legal requirements. They can also provide you with financial advice that will help you make sound business decisions. Accountants help you to save time and money. As a business owner, you have many responsibilities, and managing your finances can be time-consuming. An accountant can take care of tasks that you may not have the skills or knowledge to handle yourself, such as preparing and filing your annual accounts, dealing with HMRC on your behalf, and helping you claim any tax deductions or credits you’re entitled to.

They can also help you identify areas where you can save money, such as reducing your tax liability.

Hiring an accountant can also help you reduce your stress levels. Running a business is stressful, and managing your finances can add to that stress. Knowing that your finances are in safe hands can give you peace of mind and allow you to focus on running your business and achieving your goals. An accountant can handle various tasks for your limited company. They can manage your payroll, handle VAT returns, and provide financial planning and forecasting services. By outsourcing these tasks to an accountant, you can focus on growing your business and increasing your profits. Of course, hiring an accountant does come at a cost, and you’ll need to factor this into your budget. The cost of hiring an accountant can vary depending on various factors:

✅ Size of your business (How big your company is?)

✅ Financial affairs complexities (How complex your financial accounting is?)

✅ Your Profit/Loss Ration (Are you capable to hire someone or not?)

However, the benefits of having an accountant often outweigh the costs, particularly if you’re not confident in your own accounting skills or don’t have the time to manage your finances effectively.

Choosing the right accountant is similar to picking the right niche for your business. You can’t expect any growth in the business you’re not aware of. Similarly, In the case of choosing an accountant for your limited company, it’s essential to choose the right one.

Look for someone who has experience working with limited companies, is familiar with your industry and is proactive in its approach. You can ask for references and check their credentials before making a decision. The right accountant can become an invaluable asset to your business and help you achieve your goals.

What is the Cost of Hiring an Accountant for Limited Company?

Cost is one of the most important factors in the process of selecting an accountant for a limited company. You may ignore the other factors but you can’t take this factor lightly. While there is no legal requirement to have an accountant, the benefits of having one may outweigh the cost. In this section, we will explore the factors that affect the cost of hiring an accountant, the cost-benefit analysis of hiring one, and ways to reduce the cost.

Factors that Affect the Cost:

The cost associated with hiring an accountant can vary depending on the several factors including

✅ Business Size.

✅ Business Niche.

✅ Business Requirements.

✅ Accountant’s Experience.

✅ Accountant’s Expertise.

Size of the business:

The larger your business, the more complex your accounting needs will be, which will require more time and effort from the accountant. This will result in a higher cost for your business to hire the right and deserving accountant for your company.

The complexity of financial affairs:

If your financial affairs are complex, such as having multiple revenue streams or investments, it will require more work from the accountant to manage your finances effectively, resulting in a higher cost.

Level of service required:

The level of service required from the accountant will also affect the cost. If you only need basic accounting services such as bookkeeping and annual accounts preparation, the cost will be lower than if you require more complex services such as financial planning and forecasting.

Cost-Benefit Analysis

When deciding whether to hire an accountant for your limited company, it’s important to conduct a cost-benefit analysis. This analysis involves comparing the cost of hiring an accountant against the benefits that they bring to your business.



Conclusion

In conclusion, hiring an accountant for your limited company can bring numerous benefits. An accountant can provide you with expert advice, save you time and money, reduce your stress levels, and ensure that you comply with all legal requirements.

When choosing an accountant, be sure to do your research and choose someone who is a good fit for your business. By doing so, you can focus on growing your business while your accountant takes care of your finances. Remember, a good accountant is not an expense; it’s an investment that can help your business succeed.

