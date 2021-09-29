Do you feel like the activities you used to enjoy are now a grind? Does everything in life, from getting out of bed to reading, seem to require a significant amount of energy? You are not alone, and you do not have to be depressed or sad to experience this constant feeling of tiredness.

You may sleep well, eat healthily, and not worry about the future, but still feel beat. You may struggle not to hit the snooze button every morning. These problems are nothing new, but they seem to be intensifying, based on the Google search statistics. Some people rely on natural products like Hometown Hero for an uplifting experience, others get immersed in social media, which only makes them feel worse. So, why do we feel so tired all the time?

Underlying Causes

This fatigue stems from a combination of causes, from the pandemic to social unrest to the decline of democracy. Most importantly, we seem to have replaced excitement with anxiety. Everyone needs some occasional bouts of joy, but the pandemic has largely eliminated them.

Today, attending a sporting event or a concert is more difficult than before. Even eating out is less straightforward. For parents of small children, who cannot be vaccinated, these activities are off-limits.

Those who can participate in public activities feel stressed, so they go out less often. Every outing is a question of whether or not you should subject yourself to the risk. Even a slight headache from a glass of wine may trigger thoughts about the Delta variant. As a result, we are witnessing a collective lack of excitement.

Three Solutions

So, what can we do to fight this overarching fatigue? How to stop replacing positivity with anxiety? These three ideas could help.

1. Mindfulness

One of the ways to reduce the frustrations is by being mindful. The next time you feel the urge to scroll your Instagram feed, think about your motivation. Why do you need to do it? If there is no practical reason beyond killing time, you should resist that urge.

2. Introduce Safe Excitement

Think about some safe ways to experience the excitement. This new type of psychological fatigue benefits from action, as you have to break the inertia. Get going to feel good, not vice versa.

3. Be Patient

We can do some things to stay safe and feel excited. At the same time, there is a lot we cannot change. Pretending that the new normal is a blessing is absurd. On the upside, we are in a transitional period, and the current state of affairs will eventually come to an end. This may be a long winter, but it will not last forever. Accept the things beyond your control and focus on the small pleasures of life.