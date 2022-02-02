Why Data Storytelling Is Marketing Gold for Your Brand

Most business marketers undergo tough times to come with exceptional marketing techniques capable of elevating brands from one level to the next. Visualization is among the most popular advertising mechanisms that have proved to have a significant impact [on businesses.

Data storytelling has introduced a new advertising era in the business industry that significantly impacts business brands’ growth and development. However, many people get it challenging to understand how data storytelling takes part in marketing.

This advertising model does not require you to go through tons of statistics and sit in a PowerPoint presentation. Data storytelling refers to the combination of two entities: hard business data and human communication.

Alternatively, it refers to a fascinating and convincing narrative fashioned around basing on different data sets. Even though data storytelling is an essential marketing tool, most business brands do not take advantage of this advertising model.

This is because most business team members are siloed. Most business brands mostly create reports that do not make it to the hands of marketers. A well-crafted report tends to have great stories vital in business operations.

Below are some of the primary reasons and benefits of data storytelling in marketing. Read through this article for more information!

Builds Credibility

Let’s face the fact of the matter! Most of the content we have today is not essential for business success. Contrary, most potential clients always want hard facts that will connect them to the reality of the business setting.

If you can include credible information in your data, you are likely to secure tons of clients. Also, you will be better positioned to gain the trust and loyalty of your customers. The message you are putting out there portrays a clear image of your business.

Once you manage to display the right information for your business audience, you are better positioned to make your business brand remain credible in the long run.

It Offers the Meaning and Value of Your Work

The business industry is an independent world connected to each other with different sets of data. Data storytelling aids to connect different pieces together to form an independent entity operation across the industries.

It is considered an excellent way business operators can use to impart valuable ideas to generate meaning and context to information. Data storytelling in marketing helps you convert the data stored in spreadsheets into a remarkable story that the public wants to hear.

This is a vital aspect that business brands need to consider for their success. People are always searching for valuable content that can positively impact their lives. Analysis has revealed that 80% of the people doing searches are always looking for solutions to various problems affecting their lives.

When you deliver vital content for your business brand, you will be providing real service to your audience, which is a vital aspect. Your business brand is likely to benefit more since it generates insights from its daily operations.

Note that the brain can only interpret different types of content as data. However, the most critical content delivers to the public members more than just knowledge since it focuses more on insights.

The insights generated from the content are much valuable for the decision-making process. Data storytelling can unearth valuable data and communicate insights using captivating and exciting stories.

Storytelling is Versatile

The insights you generate from your data stories can be translated into a wide variety of formats. These formats include brochures, reports, videos, articles, case studies, and many more. You can also opt to repurpose and find another exciting stat or visualization.

It is important for business marketers to understand that storytelling with data is a vital tool to the success of any business brand. Creating high-quality content with actionable insights using data visualization tools such as, Tableau, PowerBI, Scatter plot generator, Plotly, AnyChart and many more, supports all the other content marketing efforts of the business.

In addition, storytelling is capable of strengthening all your other content marketing efforts for the well-being of your business. When you build a solid exposure for your business brand, you always build a reliable foundation for your business success.

This makes all your business operations easier, helping you secure a considerable market of potential clients across your target market.

Storytelling is Good for PR

To make your business brand outstanding from the rest, you need to come up with unique story ideas for your business audience. The best way to get outstanding ideas is to extract the insights from the data you have at hand.

This is vital, especially when dealing with stories based on internal business data. If you have the most appropriate data in your hands, you are likely to tell stories that no one can easily tell them regarding your business and the industry in general.

Having such insights can help you shed light on the previously unknown insights regarding your business. They present a new exciting angle or offer a valuable perspective to the people or the business industry in general.

Despite the stories being compelling in nature, most content publishers are also hungry for tremendous and compelling storytelling. Note that the business industry is full of regurgitated and recycled content. This means that creating original data will set you apart from other business brands.

Makes the Audience to Master Your Message

By combining the power of narratives and visualization, you get it easy to secure all the ends of your customer’s brains. This means you will get it easier to reinforce the information in the people’s minds within your target audience.

The narrative works as a guide across the data, supporting the narrative. The two give you the best emotional and analytical experience that you need to make your business brand stand out among the rest.

Remember that the visually processed information is much easier to remember. Also, visual information attracts the attention of prospects’ attention, making it easier for you to convey the intended information.

Conclusion

Data storytelling has excellent capabilities to elevate a given business brand from one level to the next. It is an essential tool that you can use to make your marketing efforts yield fruits and enhance the general success of your business.

About the Author

Ryan Erwin has more than 12 years of experience in the field of Digital Marketing and Data Analysis, currently working as a Digital Marketing Specialist at PPCexpo.