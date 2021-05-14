Why Cyber Security is the King of All Careers

Have you ever heard of information security? Well if you haven’t, then after reading this article you would be mesmerized with it so much that you’ll end up telling your friends about it. We don’t mean to brag but information security is truly the king of modern careers. If we talk about the things that people look for in their career today, then factors like job security, salary, work fulfillment and such will lead the discussion. It’s hard, if not impossible to find all these factors in a single profession. But, with cyber security this is an everyday reality. Read below to find out what it is that makes information security offer the best of all worlds.

Before we start, let us quickly explain what this profession is about. Cyber security is about securing digital systems and assets from harm inflicted by malicious hackers and unfortunate cyber incidents. This can take the form of network defense, ethical hacking, incident handling, cloud security, web application testing, malware analysis and even forensic investigation. Now that you know what security professionals do, let’s find out why their jobs are one of the most promising in the world.