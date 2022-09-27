Why Countries in Asia Invest so Much into English Language Education?

English is currently considered the most important language in the world, either for those who speak it as a first language or for those who speak it as a second language, that is, as a secondary language after their mother tongue.

In this sense, it can be said that the English language is present in almost the entire world and is considered the main element of communication between very diverse cultures that share few or no features in common. The phenomenon of the English language is interesting because it can also be related to a debate about its presence in the world, its reasons and consequences.

Asia ranks second in the world after Europe among non-native English speakers. Today, Asian countries are investing more than before for the many purposes of business, communication, political engagement, etc. Today wages increased from top to bottom in their educational institution.

If some kind of skill is developed at an early age, then it will be fruitful for any person. From that thought, Asian countries increased the salary from the primary level to the higher graduation level, like the English teacher salaries in Vietnam.

Salary often varies when teaching English in Korea. Salary expectations should vary based on your relevant experience, whether or not you have a TEFL certificate, and your personal ability to speak English.

English teacher salaries in South Korea can expect to earn between $1,000 and $3,000 per month, but this can largely depend on your experience, how well you meet your requirements, where you work, and how long you work. contract. Your salary will be paid in won and very soon you can feel like a millionaire!

Most English teachers in Korea must have a bachelor’s degree and a basic TEFL certificate. If you have a master’s degree or higher qualification in English, you can expect your salary to increase.

All Asians have been investing heavily in English for a long time. English is the closest language to a global standard in business transactions thanks to more than 70 years of American economic dominance building on more than 100 years of Pax Britannia.

Most Asian countries have included English at different levels as compulsory teaching in their education systems for decades. However, the thing about language proficiency is that it is exceptionally difficult for most people to achieve any level of fluency without constant exposure to the language.

As a whole, Asia is an incredibly popular destination for ESL teachers thanks to the sheer number of opportunities available on the continent. While most will head to Japan, China, or South Korea, Taiwan is a lesser-known secret that offers ample opportunities for those looking to teach English abroad. But nowadays they also offer too many English teacher salaries in Taiwan.

As a result, the retention rate during the first few decades will inevitably be low, but the absolute number of competent speakers will continue to rise, and the retention rate will sooner or later accelerate over time.

There is a general increased exposure to English in all Asian societies, and it is resulting in greatly accelerated levels of proficiency.

That said, it will probably break even at some point. In most societies, particularly those with populations large enough to be provisionally self-sufficient, the majority will continue to look inward.