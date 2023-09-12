Why Choose Lab-Grown Diamond for Your Engagement Ring: A Guide

In a world of fashion and trends, let the choice of engagement ring be a CHANGE the environment deserves. Let it be a perfect balance between harmony and responsibility.

Technology is now able to satisfy both the needs of the buyers and the environment! Say hello to Lab-grown diamonds, a perfect gift to begin your love life with!

But wait, still new to the concept of lab-grown diamonds and where to find the best ones? Then this guide is for you!

It would guide you on the concept of synthetic diamonds, the benefits of choosing them, and where to buy synthetic diamonds.

Moreover, it would also shed some light on Rare Carat diamonds and how they are different from the rest of the industry.

What are Synthetic Diamonds?

Synthetic diamond is a fancy name for lab-grown diamonds but what are these? “Genuine diamonds created in a controlled laboratory environment rather than being mined from the Earth are considered man-made or synthetic diamonds”

Fortunately, they are exactly similar in terms of chemical composition, crystal structures, and physical properties. So, it’s safe to say that they are virtually indistinguishable from the natural ones making them a perfect alternative one could desire!

The Science Behind their Formation

Today’s guide won’t bombard you with the technical part. All you need to know are the controlled factors (temperature and pressure) and the processes which are:

High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) Method: It uses a carbon source along with a catalyst upon which intense temperature and pressure are applied. It takes several weeks to several months to produce high-quality diamonds

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD): It uses carbon-rich gas bombarded with microwave energy. This process comparatively takes only a few weeks.

Why Buy Synthetic Diamonds?

Now that the person reading is equipped with the background knowledge, this section would help in understanding how such a choice could make a remarkable change.

Following are some of the few reasons/benefits one should consider buying lab-grown diamonds:

1. Identical Beauty

Quality should never be compromised for the price! How about getting the same quality, exact features without breaking the bank?

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, synthetic diamonds carved it into a beautiful reality!

Choosing synthetic diamonds can’t make the person regret his decision.

Also, no one could ever guess that the person’s priorities were rooted in ethical values. This diamond engagement ring would radiate extraordinary beauty leaving everyone in complete awe!

2. Customization Options

It would blow up the mind of creatives reading this article. Lab-grown diamonds provide an option to customize your diamond according to your DREAM!

It includes everything, ranging from the size to the shape, color to the type, Synthetic diamonds got them all covered!

It provides the freedom to play with colors, shapes, or sizes, helping in unleashing creativity!

3. Cost-Effectiveness

Natural diamonds come with a hefty price tag along with negative consequences on the lives of miners and the health of the environment.

Imagine saving up to 20-40% of the cost without compromising the quality. Saving up money has never harmed anyone until it is done mindfully and carefully.

Lab-grown diamonds allow luxury and affordability to unite in perfect harmony. Yes, that’s the deal everyone got their eyes on!

4. Environmental Sustainability

Sustainability is the best thing one could gift to the next generation. It gives a sense of responsibility, control over unusual desires, contentment in heart, and happiness without snatching the smiles of others!

Natural mining is a horrible act as it includes habitat destruction, risking the lives of miners, global warming, and whatnot!

However, lab-created diamonds pave a safer path. It includes the use of renewable energy without being a burden on others!

5. Conflict Free

The most compelling reason to choose lab-grown diamonds is the fact that they are conflict-free!

In other words, they ensure not being involved in human rights abuse or linked to unethical practices.

Why? Because they are created in controlled laboratory environments and not in regions of civil unrest.

Where to Buy Synthetic Diamonds?

Rare Carat, Industry’s leader, takes pride in providing beautiful diamonds (both natural and man-made) at a reasonable cost.