Why Atlantic City Remains a Gaming Hotspot

There are precious few destinations across the US which evoke the glitz, glamor and prestige of Atlantic City. Situated overlooking the shores of New Jersey and the Atlantic Ocean, this charming seaside resort has a rich and proud entertainment history, spanning live sporting events as well as land-based gaming.

Despite being faced with a string of economic challenges and heightened competition from other gaming hubs, including Nevada’s Las Vegas, Atlantic City has remained steadfast in its belief that the region is the east coast’s premier gaming destination.

The time that Atlantic City became a true competitor to Vegas

One of the main contributory factors to Atlantic City’s glittering past – and its present – is its gaming industry. When the city started to permit wagering, Atlantic City emerged as a veritable playground for high-rollers seeking thrills and spills on the east coast. It began to evolve as a credible alternative to the bright lights of Las Vegas. Since then, it has evolved into a multifaceted entertainment hub, staging headline boxing matches in the 1980s and 90s, as well as many world-class musicians and entertainers.

Today, Atlantic City still boasts a line-up of well-established casino resorts that cater to every taste and budget. From opulent casinos to luxurious spas and gourmet dining options, these venues redefine the meaning of hospitality. Among the most prominent names on the cityscape of Atlantic City is Resorts Atlantic City, a landmark property that’s been synonymous for its gaming excellence since its inception.

Situated on the iconic Boardwalk, Resorts Atlantic City is a testament to the city’s enduring legacy as a gaming mecca. Boasting a sprawling casino floor, upscale accommodations and a vibrant nightlife scene, Resorts offers visitors an unparalleled gaming experience steeped in tradition and sophistication in equal measure. Since the launch of New Jersey’s iGaming market, land-based operators like Resorts have become even more integral, partnering with some of the biggest iGaming brands to serve citizens of the Garden State online. It joined forces with PokerStars Casino in 2016, which is now live in three US states. Originally known for its online poker platform, PokerStars branched out into the world of online casino gameplay. Today, its game library extends over 200 slot and table game titles and the PokerStars Casino bonus code is considered a useful promotion to both free-rollers as well as those prepared to make real-money deposits.

Aside from Resorts, Atlantic City is home to several other acclaimed resorts that continue to draw visitors from far and wide. The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, with its sleek design and lavish amenities, also sets the standard for luxury gaming in the region. Meanwhile the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City cleverly combines rock ‘n’ roll flair with top-notch gaming facilities, making it a must-see resort for music-loving gamers.

From the Boardwalk to its beaches: Atlantic City has it all

Beyond the beating heart of the casinos, there’s plenty other pulsating attractions in Atlantic City. From family-friendly amusement parks to pristine beaches and world-class retail therapy, there’s no shortage of things to see and do in this quintessential coastal enclave. The Boardwalk is the undisputed centerpiece, lined with shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, it’s arguably the biggest attraction aside from the casinos, drawing millions of tourists annually.

Although Atlantic City faces stiff competition from neighboring states and the rise of iGaming, Atlantic City has managed to maintain its status as a premier gaming destination. A concerted effort to diversify its offerings and attract a wider audience has helped the city to weather the recent economic challenges and remain relevant in a fast-moving sector.

Looking ahead, Atlantic City’s future as a gaming hotspot appears brighter than ever. There’s ongoing regeneration efforts for locals and long-time visitors to be excited about. A $3.3 billion redevelopment plan for the former Bader Field Airport is proceeding at pace, incorporating a new Formula 1-grade motor racing circuit, hundreds of eco-friendly residential properties and a string of similarly efficient commercial spaces. The entire project is expected to take up to nine years to complete, but it would help to create an additional focal point for the city, aside from its casinos.

Consequently, Atlantic City is likely to attract a new generation or demographic of visitors seeking very different experiences, at least in the first instance. It’ll be up to the casino resorts to stay relevant and maintain their charm and personality to stay the course.

