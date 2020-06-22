Why Apps Matter Now More Than Ever

Not so long ago, the idea of having an app for your business would be pretty cool, but equally as pointless. There weren’t enough people using smartphones, and then, when smartphones came around, storage space was an issue that prevented downloading of more than just the essentials.

Fast forward only a few years, and apps are now more important than they have ever been. In fact, if you don’t have an app for your business, it’s likely that you’re greatly missing out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the importance of having an app in 2020.

1. They encourage online shopping

If your business sells any sort of product or service, an app can encourage your customers to shop from the comfort of their home. Many people see scrolling on their phone as a relaxing, calming activity, so you’re much likelier to make sales if you allow your customers to access your store via their phones, where they can sit comfortably on their sofas, than via their computers, where they’ll have to sit rigidly at a desk.

2. They simplify common annoyances

Bars, restaurants and pubs in particular should definitely spend some time looking into apps for pubs. Nobody enjoys queueing to order a drink or a meal, and a popular feature of pub and restaurant apps is to enable online ordering at just a touch of a button. Customers can scroll through a menu, place their order and pay using their debit or credit card, all without having to move off their seats.This offers a far more convenient method of ordering for both staff and customers.

3. They take away the need for unnecessary communication

On the same note, a number of apps for service-based businesses take away the need for unnecessary communication, freeing up your time and your customer’s time. For instance, if you provide food delivery or you’re a taxi company, allowing your customers to simply order or book your service via your app is much less time consuming than asking your customer to give you a call, which could prove frustrating to them, especially if they’re left on hold.

4. They offer a greater level of security

Taking your business online can be daunting, simply for the fact that you’re concerned about a financial intrusion. Unfortunately, no-one is ever completely safe from the risk of hacking, but having your own dedicated app tends to be the safer option for both you and your customers when it comes to making online payments. You can also choose to set up additional payment security features on your app, such as passwords or PayPal options for your customers.

If you weren’t already convinced that your business needs an app, you probably are by now. You’ll be relieved to know that you don’t need to shell out thousands of dollars for an expert to make an app for you, and nor do you need to learn how to code to make one yourself. You can easily make your own app using simple drag-and-drop platforms at virtually no cost to your business.