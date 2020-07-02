Wholesale2B the best Dropshipping Supplier

Introduction

Worldwide Brands is one of the best dropshipping suppliers based in Florida in the United States. The company was started in 1999 as a drop-ship source directory and was registered in 2001 as a corporation. It mainly deals with product sourcing, shipping and delivery. They look for qualified manufactures that are willing to offer their products for online sale to home businesses and online retailers.

WorldWide Brand has been in the dropshipping business for over 20 years. They are well versed with information and experience on how to sell and make deliveries to their online clients and have built a lot of confidence and trust among their clients. It is a five star rated company and has received an A+ BBB accreditation and a WBI certification as the best dropshipping supplier across the internet.

Worldwide Brand Company holds the belief that home-based sellers should be given the opportunity to transact with top-quality suppliers that the big retail stores use for their businesses. All their clients are treated the same in terms of product accessibility and prices. Their privacy policies ensure information is protected from any malicious and online hackers.

The company uses Linkin- an Icon used as a motivator to link different people to available online opportunity to make money and grow their dropshipping businesses. Their supplier directory comprises of vetted legitimate wholesale suppliers who are connected to retailers for effective business transactions. Only top-level suppliers are selected for different products. The suppliers should be ready to work with professional retailers as well as home-based online sellers. Qualified suppliers receive a seal and a listing on the Worldwide Brand directory.

Membership

Worldwide Brands offers a lifetime membership with a subscription with a onetime fee of $299. The directory is updated once every week with new wholesalers. You have the option of upfront payment where you deposit the whole amount and you start working on the platform as soon as the payment is received or you may opt for a recurring payment plan where you pay a down payment of $99 then two later payments of $110 each. Once the payment has been made, you can access the platform and transact your business without getting worried about a pending or renewal payment.

Dropship Products

Worldwide Brand helps the customers to locate products to sell on their online stores. Most online retailers start their businesses but drop shipping. You have to look for the best companies that will help locate the product and to make them accessible for you to sell.

Manufacturers produce the products and place them out for the wholesalers and distributors to sell to the retailers at a profit. Some manufactures do dropshipping for their retail clients while some prefer to use their well-organized distributors. As a retailer, working directly with a manufacturer will maximize your profits. For manufacturers who don’t do drop shipping then retailers have to work with the distributors or the wholesalers. Worldwide Brands has already done most of the work for the customers. In the many years, they have been in business they have worked with trusted suppliers to ensure they find genuine wholesale suppliers who are willing to work with new and existing online retailers.

Common features