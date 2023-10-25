White Widow Weed Strain: Potency, Benefits & Best Place to Buy

If you are looking for a classic cannabis strain that can deliver a powerful and balanced high, you may want to try White Widow. This strain is one of the most famous and popular strains in the world, and it has a history that dates back to the early 1990s.

In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about White Widow, such as its origin, effects, flavor, aroma, cultivation, and medical benefits. We will also review some of the best online seed banks where you can buy White Widow seeds.

White Widow Weed Strain Overview

White Widow is a legendary cannabis strain that has been around since the early 1990s. It is a balanced hybrid of indica and sativa, created by Shantibaba at the Greenhouse Seed Company.

The strain is known for its potent and long-lasting effects that can induce a euphoric, energetic, and creative high. White Widow has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and is capable of growing both indoors or outdoors in mild climates.

Pros

Potent and balanced high

Stress and pain relief

Easy to grow

High yield

Award-winning strain

Cons

Dry mouth and eyes

Potential paranoia and drowsiness

History and Origins of White Widow

The history and origins of White Widow are somewhat controversial, as there are two main theories about who created the strain and where it came from.

One theory claims that the strain was discovered and created by Shantibaba, the former co-owner of Green House Seeds and current founder of Mr Nice Seeds and CBD Crew.

The other theory credits the creation of the strain to Ingemar, a breeder who worked for Green House Seeds in the past and received support from the Dutch breeding community.

While the truth about the origins of White Widow may never be fully known, what is certain is that White Widow is a legendary strain that has influenced many other strains and won numerous awards since its debut in 1994.

Typical Flavors of White Widow Strain

The typical flavors of White Widow are similar to its aroma. It has a woody and earthy taste with a slight hint of sweetness on the exhale. The smoke is smooth and pleasant, making it a popular choice among smokers.

Some users also report spicy and herbal undertones in the flavor, which may come from the dominant terpene of this strain, caryophyllene.

White Widow has a sharp, acrid smell that resembles ammonia with some traces of earthy pine, which may also influence its taste.

White Widow Weed Strain THC & CBD Content

White Widow has the following THC and CBD content:

THC Content

White Widow has a high THC level, typically between 15-20%. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces euphoric and stimulating effects.

White Widow is known for its potent effects, which can stimulate both conversation and creativity. It’s a popular strain for use in THC vape pens. Users report that it can also help with stress, anxiety, pain, depression, and appetite loss.

CBD Content

White Widow has a low CBD level, usually less than1%. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound in cannabis that has many medical benefits, such as reducing inflammation, seizures, and anxiety.

White Widow is not a good choice for those looking for high CBD strains, as it does not have much of this cannabinoid.

Growing White Widow Weed: Tips and Techniques

If you want to grow White Widow yourself, here are some tips and techniques that can help you achieve the best results:

Indoor vs. Outdoor Cultivation

White Widow can be grown indoors or outdoors, but it prefers a mild and temperate climate, with temperatures between 21-27 degrees Celsius. If you grow it outdoors, make sure it gets enough sunlight and protection from pests and mold.

If you grow it indoors, you have more control over the environmental factors and can optimize the yield and potency of the strain.

Germination and Seed Selection

As noted in White Widow strain reviews, these seeds are easy to germinate, and you can use the paper towel method to speed up the process.

You should also choose feminized seeds to ensure that all your plants are female and produce buds. You can buy high-quality White Widow seeds from reputable seed banks online.

Soil and Nutrient Requirements

White Widow can thrive in either soil or hydroponic systems, but soil may give it a better flavor and aroma. You should use a rich and organic soil mix that contains natural ingredients such as bat guano.

You should also feed your plants with a balanced nutrient formula that has higher nitrogen levels in the vegetative stage and higher phosphorus levels in the flowering stage.

Pruning and Training Methods

White Widow responds well to pruning and training techniques that can improve its growth and yield. The Screen of Green (SCROG) method is recommended by many growers, as it involves using a screen to create a canopy of buds and remove any unnecessary vegetation below the screen.

You can also use low-stress training (LST) methods such as bending and tying the branches to expose more bud sites to light.

Harvesting and Drying Techniques

White Widow has a short flowering time of 8-9 weeks, and you can harvest it when the pistils turn amber in color. You should cut the branches carefully and hang them upside down in a dark and dry place for 7-10 days.

Then, you should trim the buds and place them in glass jars for curing. Curing can take 2-4 weeks or longer, depending on your preference. Curing can enhance the flavor, aroma, and potency of your buds.

Where to Buy White Widow Weed Strain

If you are looking for a reliable and reputable source to buy White Widow marijuana seeds, you may want to check out these online seed banks that offer high-quality seeds, discreet shipping, and excellent customer service:

1. Seed Supreme – Best Overall.

Seed Supreme is one of the most popular and trusted online seed banks in the world. They have a huge selection of cannabis seeds, including White Widow and its variations.

The seed bank also offer free seeds, stealth packaging, and guaranteed delivery to most countries.

2. ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

ILGM stands for I Love Growing Marijuana, and they are passionate about helping you grow your own cannabis plants. They have a dedicated team of experts who can assist you with any questions or issues.

They also have a 100% germination guarantee, meaning that if your seeds don’t sprout, they will replace them for free.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Loyalty Program

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a US-based seed bank that specializes in feminized, autoflowering, and fast version seeds. They have a variety of White Widow strains, such as White Widow x Big Bud and White Widow x Critical Mass.

They also have a loyalty program that rewards you with points, discounts, and freebies for every purchase.

4. MSNL Seeds – Best for Free Seed Deals

MSNL Seeds is a UK-based seed bank that has been in the industry since 1999. They have a reputation for producing high-quality and stable genetics, such as their award-winning White Widow strain.

The seed bank also has some of the best free seed deals on the market, giving you up to 10 free seeds with every order.

5. WeedSeedsExpress – Best Customer Service

WeedSeedsExpress is a Dutch seed bank that aims to provide the best customer service possible. They have a friendly and knowledgeable staff who can answer your queries via phone, email, or live chat.

They also have a fast and discreet delivery service, with tracking codes and insurance options .

White Widow vs. Other Popular Cannabis Strains

White Widow has been used to create many other popular cannabis strains, such as:

Blue Widow : A sativa-dominant hybrid that combines White Widow with Blueberry. It has a bittersweet berry flavor and aroma, and a mellow, long-lasting high that makes it great for use in THC carts .

Moby Dick : A sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses White Widow with Haze. It has a flowery and fresh scent, with hints of lemon and exotic woods. It has a powerful, cerebral high that can be very stimulating.

White Russian : An indica-dominant hybrid that mixes White Widow with AK-47. It has a strong, skunky smell and a high THC level of up to 22%. It has a heavy, couch-locking effect that can also be creative and social.

American Pie : A sativa-dominant hybrid that blends White Widow with Power Plant. It has a sweet and fruity flavor and aroma, and a high THC level of 20%. It has an intense, uplifting high that can also be relaxing.

Some may think that White Widow is similar to other powerful strains that have high-THC levels and stimulating effects, such as Gorilla Glue #4, White Rhino, White Russian, Blue Widow, and others.

But White Widow has a distinctive combination of indica and sativa traits that make it different from other strains. White Widow is a legendary strain that can suit both novices and experts alike.

Potential Risks Associated With Using White Widow

As with any cannabis strain, there are some potential risks associated with using White

Widow. These include:

Dry mouth : This is the most common side effect of using cannabis, as it reduces saliva production in the mouth. You can prevent or alleviate this by drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your session.

Dry eyes : This is another common side effect of using cannabis, as it reduces tear production in the eyes. You can prevent or alleviate this by using eye drops or artificial tears before, during, and after your session.

Drowsiness : This is a possible side effect of using cannabis, especially if you use it in the evening or at night. You may feel sleepy, tired, or lethargic after your session. You can prevent or alleviate this by using cannabis earlier in the day, or by avoiding other sedatives or alcohol.

How to Store White Widow Weed to Maintain Freshness?

You can store White Widow weed to maintain freshness by following these steps:

Keep it in an airtight container: This will prevent moisture, oxygen, and light from degrading the quality and potency of your weed. You can use glass jars, metal tins, or plastic bags with zip locks.

Keep it in a cool and dark place: This will prevent heat and light from affecting the color, flavor, and aroma of your weed. You can use a closet, a drawer, or a basement.

Keep it away from heat sources and direct sunlight : This will prevent your weed from drying out, burning, or catching fire. You can avoid windows, radiators, ovens, or microwaves.

Keep it away from children and pets: This will prevent accidental ingestion or exposure to your weed. You can use a lockable container, a safe, or a high shelf.

White Widow Weed Strain: FAQs

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about White Widow weed strain:

Is White Widow Weed Sativa or Indica?

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain that combines the traits of indica and sativa. It was bred and developed by Shantibaba when he worked at the Greenhouse Seed Company. This strain has 60% sativa and 40% indica genes.

Is White Widow the Strongest Weed?

White Widow is not the strongest weed strain, but it is one of the more potent strains available. It has a THC content ranging from 15% to 25%, making it suitable for experienced users who can handle its powerful effects.

What Is the Flowering Time for White Widow Weed?

White Widow takes 8-9 weeks to flower and can thrive in indoor or outdoor settings with moderate weather. It grows large and cone-shaped buds with a light and airy structure that are easy to crumble despite their stickiness.

The buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come.

Is White Widow the Same as Black Widow Weed?

White Widow is not the same as Black Widow weed, although they are closely related. Black Widow is the renamed original white widow when Shantibaba moved his genetics to Mr. Nice Seedbank.

Black Widow has a higher THC content than White Widow, but a lower CBD content . Black Widow also has a more fruity and floral flavor than White Widow, which is more earthy and woody .

Can I Grow White Widow at Home, and What’s the Difficulty Level?

You can grow White Widow at home, as it is not very difficult to cultivate. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor growing, as long as the climate is mild and sunny. It requires regular pruning and trimming to control its height and shape, as well as to prevent mold and pests.

It also needs moderate amounts of water and nutrients to thrive. You can expect to harvest around 400 grams per square meter indoors, or 900 grams per plant outdoors.

Is White Widow the Right Strain for You? Our Verdict

Whether you are a novice or an expert user, White Widow is a strain that you should not miss out on.

It is a versatile and powerful strain of cannabis that can suit different needs and preferences.

White Widow is one of the most popular strains in the world and has won several awards for its quality and effects. It can be enjoyed by both recreational and medical users, as long as they are careful with the dosage and the setting.

Just make sure to buy your seeds from reputable seed banks like Seed Supreme that offer high-quality seeds with discreet delivery and germination guarantee.

