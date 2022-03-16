Which Technologies Are Being Used In A Modern Production Process?

Plastic manufacturing is a huge industry but producing several products of high quality is a rare thing to happen. It involves various stages of the production process planning to execution. So we work together with our clients as a team to bring their product into reality.

We also constantly think about the cost-effective manufacturing process. It takes us to the road of the experiment. For this, we experiment with new technology because we at HSV technical moulded parts believe in progress.

New technology helps to work creatively and in cost reduction. We do it to give our clients satisfactory output and high-quality products with the minimum cost of production. We use various techniques, for example, high-pressure injection moulding, structural foam moulding, sequential injection moulding, and hybrid techniques.

Now, what is Structural Foam Moulding?

The structural foam called low-pressure foam moulding is a moulding process that gives a high-quality product of lightweight. In this process, the foaming agent is combined with a polymer. When these two combined elements are heated and processed into the mould, it converts into a gas.

For this, less material is needed as the gas bubbles enlarge until the crater is filled. Now, this material thrusts into a mould which makes a thick-out layer leaving the inner part in a cellular form shape. This produces structural foam of uneven colour. Now, one can see the uneven colour patterns produced due to the erratic nature of the gas. To such parts, we do offer our painting amenities.

You must be thinking why Structural Foam Moulding? Structural Foam Moulding helps us in avoiding the drawbacks created by High-pressure injection moulding. Let us understand it better, in the process section.

The Process of Structural Foam Moulding

Its process is similar to the traditional method of reaction injection moulding. For instance, two components like polyol and isocyanate are stored in liquid form in two separate containers. Now they are combined to produce resin which is then injected into an already prepared mould and cures through a chemical reaction. Now in addition to this nitrogen or chemical blowing agent is also added to it while injecting.

Benefits of Structural Foam Moulding

Structural foam can create large roof or body panels of vehicles, its body parts are lightweight but strong, durable, and stiff. Its value increases with its density. It also makes a great thermal acoustic insulator. Its products face less damage during the moulding process. They can be used in a wide variety of climatic conditions. It is highly cost-efficient and time-effective. You will wonder, it does not produce harmful fumes. It thereby lowers the health risk for workers.

Moving ahead with moulding technology

Structural foam moulding is the new way of the production process for various reasons. More importantly, it helps us in serving clients in a better and more efficient manner. So that once we work builds trust and we deliver great workmanship, then together there will always be a collaboration.