Which Plants Contribute to Biodiversity?

Biodiversity: you help nature by making a contribution yourself. For example, by consciously choosing certain plants in the garden or on the balcony. And the more people do that, the more it benefits nature and so do we. Which plants contribute to more biodiversity?

Plants, animals, trees and shrubs work closely together to keep the earth alive and healthy. Biodiversity ensures, among other things:

Production of oxygen;

Raw materials such as wood;

Materials for clothing, for example cotton;

Pollinating (agricultural) crops;

Food;

A healthy living environment for humans and animals.

Balance is important in biodiversity; nature needs a lot of variety in flowers and plant species. Did you know, for example, that every plant attracts its own insects and animals? Variation therefore ensures a colorful collection of life in the garden or on the balcony.

The result: a healthy, bio-diverse garden with blooming flowers, crawling insects and birdsong. Also very educational for children, there is always something to do in the garden!

Creating a bio diverse garden

Do you have a garden or balcony? Take out the tiles and get started with these tips to create more biodiversity:

First of all, it is important that you purchase different types of plants for the garden or balcony. Make your garden as natural as possible, for example by varying heights, creating a water spot and choosing ground covers and placing the larger plants above them.

Choose lots of flowers and greenery and leave out stones as much as possible.

Provide a fertile soil. The basis of the garden consists of a humus-rich and nutritious soil. Look at what kind of soil there is in your garden and, if necessary, invest in products that make the soil healthier. You can always contact a garden center for specific advice.

Crawl routes and shortcuts, hiding spots, weeds, nesting boxes; a bio diverse garden cannot do without. So invest in… don’t garden too neatly.

Choose plants that are used all year round. In every season there is something to do in the garden or on the balcony and the animals also benefit a lot from this.

Also research which plants are common around your house and in the vicinity. By also installing this natural planting in the garden or on the balcony, you ensure that the natural habitat of animals and plants is supported and expanded.

Examples of plants

Before you go to the garden center, it is useful to know exactly what you are looking for. A planting plan and possibly a wish list are useful aids. Good to know:

What soil is there in the garden? How much space is there for plants? What are sun and shade spots? Full soil or pot? What are your wishes?

You then adjust the choice of flowers and plants accordingly. Each plant has its own contribution to biodiversity, but by choosing animal-friendly plants you certainly contribute to the biodiversity in your garden or on the balcony. For example, choose:

Thyme, sage and other herbs

Lavender

butterfly bush

Grass/lawn

All kinds of flowers

Plants with berries.

Did you know that people from all over the world try to contribute to biodiversity? In Denmark its called fødselsdags blomster and Bestil blomster for example.

In short…

You can actively contribute to biodiversity in a very accessible way. A little clutter is good in nature and it saves you gardening time! How is the biodiversity in your garden or on the balcony? Do you have tips for beautiful plants and flowers that contribute to a varied garden?