Which Crypto Will Explode in 2022?

Cryptocurrencies are seen to be playing a very vital role in the finance industry. It is expected that shortly, the market of Cryptocurrency will take over the entire conventional financial market. One of the most popular Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, has experienced the most volatile price movements this year.

Moreover, new Cryptocurrencies like Solana and Cardano give tough competition to the already existing Cryptocurrency. Trading these currencies can be done with great ease through Crypto trading software like Crypto Genius. Some popular Cryptocurrencies that are likely to explode in the year 2022 are as follows:

1. Bitcoin

Undoubtedly, Bitcoin, despite newcomers, is still dominating the Cryptocurrency market. As it is the first Cryptocurrency, it enjoys some major advantages. Apart from being one of the most widely accepted Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin stands to be the only Cryptocurrency that can offer profits even when the market scenario is not in the favour.

2. Ethereum

The real-world utility feature of Ethereum makes it stand out from other Cryptocurrencies. It is supported by Smart Contracts, which can be used in various applications. To create Non-fungible tokens, Ethereum is best suited. There is no maximum supply available for Ethereum coins.

3. Solana

Solana is a Cryptocurrency that has an open-source functional project. It is financed by blockchain technology and does not require permission. By providing decentralized finance solutions, Solana aims to cross over the entire market capital of Ethereum. It was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation. The headquarters of this foundation is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

4. Binance Coin

Binance Coin is considered the third most popular Cryptocurrency in the market. It operates the biggest Cryptocurrency exchange in the entire world. The most enticing feature of this particular Cryptocurrency is that when investors transact through Binance Coin, they receive discounts. Depending on the trading volume, Binance Coin reduces the number of digital coins provided to the investors in each quarter.

5. Avalanche

The motive of Avalanche is very much similar to the motive of Solana. Both Cryptocurrencies are aiming to take over the position of Ethereum. A Cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain platform. Both Solana and Avalanche are moving ahead to remove Ethereum from this position. Avalanche has a clear purpose compared to meme coins like Dogecoin, which have no particular preset goals.

The Bottom Line

Transactions become much easier to lead when we do not have to undergo the conventional methods of banks and other financial institutions. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are virtual currencies that can be used for making transactions. The convenience of transactions is the prime reason why the market of Cryptocurrencies is experiencing a boom.

As the transactions are free from the intervention of any third party, the exchange is highly secured. Cryptocurrencies, as mentioned above, have already made their room for experiencing popularity in the upcoming year. All the likely investors have also already begun to invest in them. If you also want to try your hand at it, do not keep wasting time. Do it now.