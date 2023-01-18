Which Are The Popular Bonuses That You Can Use For Esports And Won’t Require You To Make A Deposit?

Esports betting conquers new heights every day because more and more people realize the benefits of punting on it. Many top-tier sites allow people to choose from a wide range of eSports that offer them good markets and competitive odds. That said, you can also find bonuses that don’t require a deposit that can be used for betting on eSports. Unsurprisingly, many people are interested in those things because they have the chance to wager on CSGO, Dota 2, and loads of other things without worrying about their finances.

The bad news is that no deposit bonuses are rare, especially in eSports. Some bookies may provide an impressive selection of propositions for those things, but all of them will require you to spend money. Fortunately, this article will walk you through some of the common no deposit offers you may come across while punting on eSports.

eSports free bets

There is no arguing that free bets are the most common reward for eSports that does not require users to spend money to get it. However, some bookies provide different kinds of free bets that can only be used after making a transaction. Needless to say, this doesn’t qualify them as free bets because you have to spend money to get them.

What differentiates the free bets for eSports from those for other options is that most of them will only work if you wager on a specific game. As you know, the word eSports consists of a wide range of options, including Dota 2, StarCraft, Overwatch, CSGO, LoL, and much more. Some games are more popular than others, but when it comes down to bonuses, you won’t be able to use a given reward for everything.

If you are unsure whether the free bet is for Dota 2 or another game, try asking the customer support team. Some of these perks will expire in just a couple of days after you get them, so you need to be fast.

Classic no deposit bonuses

The free bets are great for eSports punters because they let them wager on the game they like and save their money. That said, this is not the only free offer you can find. Although free bets are popular, most have different conditions, such as a rollover requirement. Gamers who don’t complete them won’t be able to pull out their winnings.

This is where the classic no deposit bonuses come to play. Instead of requiring you to punt on a specific game or match, they give you access to a given amount of money that you can use on a wide range of things. Although you won’t be able to withdraw it immediately, you have more freedom to use them.

Cashback offers

Even though most of the cashback bonuses you can find online are for the casino section and will require you to make a deposit to unlock the promotion, there are some exceptions. The leading eSports betting operators will often allow their clients to use a free cashback proposition as long as they bet on a given team. Sure, you will have to spend real money to use this offer, but you need this amount for the bet, not for the promotion.

Interestingly, the Cashback amount can often reach more than 20% simply because most bookmakers want to promote their eSports category. Needless to say, this promotion usually offers way less cashback percentage if you play casino games or use it to wager on other sports.

The Terms and Conditions you have to be aware of before using such bonus

The last thing we’d like to let you know before you start using an eSports betting bonus that does not require a deposit is that it has other rules you must adhere to. Perhaps the most important one is related to your account. Most sites will only provide this offer to users with verified accounts, which means you must complete the KYC process.

Another thing to keep in mind is that no deposit bonuses are only v valid for a few days and might expire after that. So, check how much time you have to use them.