The redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has taken the world of car enthusiasts by storm. It leaps and bounds better than the previous models, making it a lot more desirable. It is a wonderful compact SUV that is comfortable and more enjoyable.

Whether we talk about the poised ride, great built, amazing interiors, or powered engine, Mitsubishi Outlander has surpassed many vehicles that were in its competition. The six-speed automatic transmission is an add-on giving a boost to its overall performance.

The launch of the Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 has raised interest in this wonderful car by four-wheeler fanatics. At the same time, there are a number of questions that people often look for answers online.

Here, we have tried giving the answers to some of them. Keep reading to find out.

Where is Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 made?

Mitsubishi is a Japanese car brand manufactured in Japanese manufacturing facilities. Technologically advanced and upgraded models are made in the Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan. Apart from the manufacturing unit, research, and development center in Okazaki, Aichi, Japan, is dedicated to making superior and competitive models.

Is Mitsubishi Outlander a good SUV?

Keep slicing, and you will not be able to find any major fault in Mitsubishi Outlander. The luxurious interiors, great and reliable safety features, and user-friendly infotainment have made it suitable for all types of riders.

The car sports a large cargo space area perfect for those who travel with families with huge luggage. There is enough space to keep the big bags and trolleys. Apart from cargo, the third-row seating makes it possible for five to seven passengers to fit inside this small and compact SUV easily. So, you can make plans and go have some fun with your family members or group of friends in your Mitsubishi Outlander. The presence of a four-cylinder engine ensures respectable fuel economy.

The only knock against Mitsubishi Outlander is the powertrain. Although the 181 horsepower engine and automatic transmission can drive Outlander around the town perfectly, it may not upkeep with the highway speed.

What is the difference between Mitsubishi Outlander 2021 and 2022?

The newly designed Mitsubishi outperforms all its previous versions, and that’s the best thing. The size of the vehicle is now a bit taller and wider, making it more spacious for the passengers as well as luggage. The new interior is better and made with high-end materials. However, the design is sleek, giving it an elegant look.

Mitsubishi Outlander is technologically more advanced and safe than the old ones. By improving the quality of ride and handling, the company has made significant efforts to make it better, safer, easier, and more impressive.

Some key differences between Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 and the previous model and the ways it has evolved in the recent past are summarized below-

Mitsubishi launched its plug-in hybrid model in 2018.

In 2019, the company worked on improving and refreshing the exterior and styling.

The following year do not make any significant changes.

In 2021, the lineup was reduced to the plug-in hybrid model only.

2022 saw some major changes in Mitsubishi Outlander, which is now fully redesigned. It has a roomier cabin where the interior is made with high-quality materials. It features improved driving dynamics. However, the plug-in-hybrid model is on hiatus.

Why should I buy Mitsubishi Outlander?

If you are looking for a compact SUV, Mitsubishi Outlander could be one of your best choices. With major standard features, upscale styling, and seven seating facilities, the vehicle is a perfect match for many. The best part is the price of the Mitsubishi Outlander seven-seat is almost the same as of five-seat, making it a practical choice for big families.

However, for those looking for great acceleration and amazing highway speed, competitors like Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 could be the choice.

What are the pros and cons of getting Mitsubishi Outlander 2022?

Pros:

The interiors are of high quality and extremely attractive.

The vehicle comes with a long warranty.

Out of the ordinary styling makes it unique and perfect as a compact SUV.

Cons:

The third row does not look very pleasant.

It is an underpowered car not suitable for running on highways.

What is the cost of Mitsubishi Outlander 2022?

The starting price of this newly launched Mitsubishi is $25 795. If you are looking for the range-topping SEL Launch Edition, the price may surge up to $35 345. It is advised to check the price with the local dealers to know the exact price in your state.

How much will it cost to insure a Mitsubishi Outlander 2022?

The overall cost of insuring the Mitsubishi Outlander depends upon various factors-

The type of insurance you select

The level of coverage you want

Your deductible

Age and gender

Location

Credit score

Driving record

Final words

Made in Japan, using high-end technology, Mitsubishi Outlander is a perfect compact SUV for those looking for a seven seating vehicle. It is redesigned to compete fiercely in the world of compact SUV class. Backed by a long warranty and coming with intuitive tech features, the car gives a comfortable ride. However, if you are thinking of taking it out on the highway, it may not perform as the expectations- all because of the uninspiring engine and transmission pairing.

The Outlander may not be able to impress the heavy drivers, but the improvements it made certainly deserve some recognition.