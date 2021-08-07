Wheels Up This Summer! The Hottest and Newest Cars of the Season

In the automotive world, there are about as many styles as there are types of vehicles for every season.

The time has finally come to get your sunblock on and your sunglasses out – summer is finally here! What better way to spend it than showing up at the beach behind the perfect wheel. Second only to purchasing a home, buying a car may be one of the biggest financial decisions most people will make in their lifetime. Car ownership is a major investment and something that stays with you, quite literally, for many years and miles down the road.

With this in mind, wouldn’t it be nice if your four-wheeled travelling companion had some head-turning good looks? With more than 400 new cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans to choose from the 2021 roster of wheels, wouldn’t it be nice to pick one that can turn heads? There are more excellent cars and trucks for sale today than ever, and while shopping for a new set of wheels might feel like a daunting task, we hope this list can narrow down your prospective list.

All things considered (ie. the size or style of vehicle or its guiding design principle), the marriage of proportions and attention to detail are one of the overarching themes for this season’s summer wheels bound to catch any tourist’s attention!

1. 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

With such a sultry name that rolls off your tongue like butter, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is one moniker that’s hard to forget once implanted in the mind. The name itself evokes a feeling of driving on sinuous winding roads against a cobbled Meditteranean road, gazing sideways to lush hills and valleys. The driving experience doesn’t stop there for the seductive sport sedan – because it also hosts a 280-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, making the Giulia steer with razor-sharp precision. You can even opt for all-wheel drive for the first two trim levels. Whichever model you choose, this Italian four-door delivers crushing performance and acceleration.

2. Audi RS6 Avant/RS7

The latest in their RS line, Audi’s V-8 powered wheels offer below-the-beltline musculature with your choice of greenhouse and roofline. The RS6 Avant and RS7 look like their pedestrian A-level siblings on a steady drip of steroids, with every surface flexed and exaggerated. Both models feature wider fenders and a lower ride height compared to their predecessor, lending them an aggressive but elegant presence on the road. With an equally as elegant composition and perhaps even more sinister make-up is the Audi RS7, which trades the long roof for a sloping roofline and a more streamlined silhouette.

3. 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS

Making history as one of the first few luxury sedans to blend a four-door design with swept-back shape, the Mercedes-Benz CLS paved the way for coupe-like vehicles making headway into mainstream automotive markets. Like the Volvo V90, the design and layout of the interior is equal to this Mercedes’ sharp exterior. Powering the CLS is a choice between a 369- or 429-horsepower twin-turbo straight-six engine. The latter of the two comes standard with all-wheel drive.

4. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

When it comes to making a truly beautiful and timeless car, look no further than world-renowned automaker Aston Martin. Standing at the forefront of its newest innovations is the DBS Superleggera, an expansion of the brand’s current design language. One of the most noticeable improvements over its predecessor, DB11, is the bodywork of the roof. The whale shark–like grille design boasts of practicality and attention to design, DBS’s more traditional detailing relative to the more futuristically styled DB11 further helps it earn the b-word descriptor.

5. 2020 Porsche 911

You don’t need to be a crazy car fan or automaker to recognize the iconic silhouette of the Porsche 911 sports car. Over the decades, it has been tweaked and remodeled ever so slightly to keep up with the times but has still managed to retain its signature style. With countless performance variations and trims, it has stood the test of time and remains to be a fan favourite among car enthusiasts for being one of the most instantly-recognizable shapes in the industry. Aside from its historic novelty, the Porsche 911 is also one of the fastest cars in the market, thanks to a range of turbocharged flat-six cylinder engines that rocket this German sports machine down the road. The latest 911 Turbo models have all-wheel drive and upwards of 600 horsepower.

6. Bentley Flying Spur

Like the name suggests, the Flying Spur has a luxurious exterior that rivals only that of Air Force One. The latest model of the Spur places emphasis on a more athletic styling than its predecessors, with its muscular haunches and a sculpted, square-jawed front end. From the rich leather swaddling nearly every touchable surface to the genuine wood trim, the top-of-the-line Bentley figure exudes class.

7. Bugatti Chiron

During the first few models of the now infamous Bugatti line, most people thought of the Veyron as an unattractive and weird-looking vehicle. Whatever superficial concerns it had demonstrated, however, was quickly ruled out by its unbeatable record-setting speed. While only a few paces faster than its predecessor, the Chiron is a massive visual improvement. The design is more aggressive, with larger air scoops and vents. The whole rear end is practically one big mesh grille with taillights stuffed into its void.

8. 2020 Acura NSX

While most known for being a low-slung luxury sports car, the Acura NSX is a beast for its hybrid powertrain mounted behind a two-passenger cabin. With a stylish finish that rivals only the biggest names in automotive design such as Lambhorgini and Aston Martin, the subtly sensuous car is much more low-maintenance to live with on a daily basis. Despite looking like a fighter jet missing its wings, the NSX has a smooth ride and is docile when you aren’t pretending to gun for pole at the Monaco Grand Prix. If you’re looking to heat things up, however, you can easily change gears once you dial into the 573-horsepower twin-turbo V6 that’s coupled to three electric motors and all-wheel drive.

9. Lexus LC

The idea for the grandiose Lexus LC began to take root as early as 2012. Four years after that show car debuted, it made a nearly edit-free transition to production. The LC will take on its classically grand proportions embellished with a dramatic hourglass grille, squinting headlights, and wide rear fenders; making the whole thing out to be the king of the hill once the wheels go turning. A single glance at the car will have anyone think minimalism isn’t one of it’s strongest selling points. For its 2021 model, Lexus is planning to add a convertible to the LC lineup.

10. Maserati MC20

With rumours about Maserati revamping its image, there simply is no better way to do it than their mid-engine MC20. Apart from having a powerful twin-turbo V-6, the MC20 differentiates itself from other cars of its ilk through its undeniably smooth edges. The MC20’s body looks as though it was shaped by the air of the development wind tunnel, boasting uninterrupted lines and contours that flow across the body with a purpose—like feeding the artfully sculpted roof and side vents. If you’re looking for the sharp angles of the Aventador, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any on this Italian beauty.