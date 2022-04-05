What’s on Offer Within an Online Casino Lobby?

With the popularity of online casinos increasing, is it any wonder new games with various themes are frequently being added to the gaming lobbies? With this in mind, we wanted to take a look at just a few available for players to enjoy from the comfort of their own home, or wherever they have a strong internet connection.

It’s also worth mentioning, that it is not just games that are frequently added within casino sites, but there are also, from time to time, casino promotions and offers available for players to indulge in too, from signup bonuses, free spins and so much more. So, it’s always worth checking the promotions page of any site when logged in.

Join us as we take a look at just a handful of games available to players; you never know, you may discover a new favourite amongst the following list.

Temple Tumble Megaways

Let the adventure begin deep within the South American jungle where ancient ruins of a once-thriving Aztec Empire once called home. Set within a 6×6 grid with cascading reels and 46,656 ways to create a winning combination of matching symbols, is it any wonder this jungle-themed slot is a hit with the tourists of the online casino goers.

A feature of the game that keeps people coming back is the cascading reels. Creating an endless fall of symbols, helping create further matches within the reels. When a match is made, they fade into credits in your bankroll, whilst symbols fill the gaps from the cascading symbol waterfall from above.

Lucky’s Fish and Chips

If it’s a trip to the seaside you’re looking for within the Slots, Lucky’s Fish and Chips transports you beachside with its nautical soundtrack, cartoon-like quality graphics, as well as its coastal and chip shop inspired symbols such as a portion of chips, a side of mushy peas and a pesky seagull with a chip in its beak. As annoying as seagulls appear to be when walking along the promenade, with a cone of chips in hand, in this slot they’re your best friend due to their value. Match five or more seagulls and you can see your bankroll increase by 30x your bet.

Jacks or Better

If playing cards are more your thing, how about trying your hand at Jacks or Better? Inspired by the winning hands found within Poker, players have the chance to place bets from as little as 0.01 credits, in the hope they are dealt a winning hand such as a Royal Flush.

As you enter the game, players are asked to set their betting limit. This limit is represented within the game in the form of chips. Players are allowed to place up to five chips per game. When chip amounts are set, you’ll be dealt five cards at random. If luck is on your side, you could uncover a winning hand combination of Jacks or Better, Two Pairs, Three of a Kind, Straight, Flush, Full House, Four of a Kind, Straight Flush or the one everyone hopes to reveal, a Royal Flush.