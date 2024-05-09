What’s Next in iGaming? Cutting-Edge Trends for 2024 Uncovered

The iGaming industry experienced a landmark year in 2023, witnessing the integration of advanced AI technologies, a surge in eSports viewership, and unprecedented regulatory fines. These developments have carved out significant new chapters in the narrative of iGaming. This article will explore five major trends poised to revolutionize the industry.

AI to Combat AI-Driven Fraud

Artificial intelligence, which firmly established its presence in 2022, became even more prominent in 2023. iGaming businesses are increasingly incorporating AI into their operations and offerings, and unfortunately, this has also led to a rise in AI-enabled fraud. Cybercriminals are developing sophisticated AI-driven schemes, potentially costing the iGaming sector millions, if not billions, in losses.

However, AI is also proving to be a robust tool against such threats. By enhancing identification verification processes, AI helps ensure that only legitimate customers gain access. It can detect early signs of fraudulent behavior in new accounts, significantly empowering companies to safeguard their platforms. Even when fraudsters evade initial detection, an array of AI systems continuously analyzes player behavior to identify and address fraud actively.

Enhanced Personalization through Machine Learning

Personalization across various sectors is increasingly powered by AI, especially through machine learning (ML). These models adapt and improve with every user interaction, enhancing the personalization of player experiences. For instance, when players log into an iGaming app, they can be greeted by a homepage uniquely tailored to their preferences, thanks to ML. This not only enhances engagement but also aids in delivering content that resonates more personally with users. Networks of interconnected ML models can share insights, continuously refining the personalization process and boosting player retention.

Emphasis on Player Welfare

The iGaming industry continues to face the dual challenge of enhancing user experience while ensuring player safety. Last year, the industry incurred over $440 million in fines due to lapses in compliance and player protection. Moving forward, more sophisticated AI tools will be deployed to monitor player behaviors and lock out at-risk users, enhancing the overall welfare of players.

The Rise of Gamification and Gamblification

The terms gamification, in-game gambling, and gamblification often overlap but represent unique opportunities within iGaming. Gamification involves using game-like elements in non-game contexts to boost engagement and learning. On the other hand, gamblification introduces gambling elements into traditional gaming environments, further blurring the lines between gaming and betting. This trend is expected to grow, with AI playing a significant role in enhancing these experiences.

Continued Growth of eSports Betting

The eSports sector is booming, with significant increases in both viewership and betting. For example, the 2016 League of Legends season finale attracted 1.55 million viewers, highlighting the massive interest in eSports. The market is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2030, with betting being a major contributor to this growth.

Looking Ahead to 2024

This year promises to be another dynamic period for iGaming, with AI at the forefront of tackling major industry challenges like fraud prevention and player protection. With regulatory fines increasing by over 42% in 2023, the industry is expected to take even more proactive measures to comply with regulations. Despite these challenges, the resilience and innovation within iGaming ensure that its growth will continue to excite and evolve well beyond 2024.

