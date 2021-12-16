What To Know About Record Inflation

Speak to any economist and they’ll tell you that inflation is a hot topic right now. Due to inflation, prices of consumer goods are climbing significantly higher in the United States and abroad. Therefore, consumers should be prepared to pay more at the pump and grocery store. Inflation confirms that the prices are steadily climbing and there seems to be no end in the future. Thankfully, the Fed can take steps to prevent inflation from shooting even higher, but it may not. The Fed’s weapons could lead to other problems elsewhere. Therefore, Fed officials have to be very careful when pulling the trigger and shutting down rising inflation.

What should consumers know about record inflation? Within the article below, readers will learn more about inflation and its impact on modern consumers.

What Is Inflation?

First, readers should find out more about inflation. What is it? What does it mean? Typically, inflation is used to describe the current purchasing power of money. It is often indicated by an increase in the prices of services and goods. Regardless, inflation can be used to determine the current cost of goods in an economy. As inflation climbs higher, consumers will begin paying higher prices. As inflation increases, the purchasing power of your money will drop. Again, you will begin spending more money to purchase the same goods and services. Fed officials regularly watch inflation because it can tell them a lot about the economy.

Why Inflation?

You’ll find that inflation can increase for a handful of reasons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, America experienced a double whammy. First and foremost, fewer people were able to work. Businesses were closed across the country. Therefore, the supply of goods and services dropped significantly. As a result, the prices increased. Furthermore, it was more difficult for manufacturers to obtain raw materials. Shipping and logistics operations came to a halt. The prices of materials increased. Again, this led to an increase in inflation and consumers prices.

Finally, it should be noted that more money was added to the economy during the Trump and Biden administrations. Plus, Biden is planning to add more money to the economy. Since there is more money in the economy, there is more competition for the same goods. Thanks to this combination of factors, inflation, and consumer prices are higher.

Highest Levels In Four Decades

Unfortunately, American consumers must be ready to pay more. Previously, President Biden and members of his team claimed that inflation should be transitory. They believed it would rise and fall. Sadly, this hasn’t been the case. Since Biden took office, inflation has consistently pushed higher and higher. During November, it reached a record high of 6.8%. Inflation is higher than it has been in many years. You have to go back to 1982 to find this type of inflation. It should be noted that the prices of rent, cars, fuel, and food are higher.

In fact, these prices are the primary reason inflation is climbing.

Discounters Increasing Prices

Some Americans believe that inflation isn’t going to impact them. They’ll find that this couldn’t be further from the truth. You only need to look at the discount retailer Dollar Tree. The company was dedicated to providing consumers with products for $1 or less for more than 35 years. Thanks to inflation, the company has decided to increase its prices to $1.25. Dollar Tree is not alone. Many retailers have started increasing their prices to deal with inflation and the rising cost of supplies and materials.

