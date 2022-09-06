What to Expect When Opting for a House in Secunderabad

Are you shifting to Secunderabad? Have you found a house or flat for a living? If not, you can visit Housing.com to browse through a wide range of rental houses in Secunderabad.

It’s a cost-effective city where you will find comfortable living at a budget-friendly price. So, when you are in Secunderabad, you must live hassle-free without worrying.

Popular Residential Colonies in Secunderabad

If you take Hyderabad and Secunderabad together, you find it is both a whole region. People often mistake that Secunderabad is a less deserving city to live in. You will get everything under one destination, whether it’s a tourist spot, government offices, reputed schools, malls, industries, and others. As a result, Secunderabad is in no way a less deserving city for living with family or alone.

Let’s look at some of the popular residential colonies to find houses for in Secunderabad:

Sindhi Colony

Sindhi Colony is one of the affluent areas of Secunderabad. Mainly, educated people and traders inhabit this place for a living. So, if you are looking for a sophisticated and well-maintained place, you can simply go for this place without thinking twice.

Other than this, you will find public sector offices like RTA offices, banks, and post offices.

Marredpally

It is a residential suburb in Secunderabad where the railway station is just 5km away. If you are looking for a budget-friendly location in Secunderabad, this place will serve the best for you.

Trimulgherry

Here, you will get all the modern amenities and entertainment zone just a step away. Besides, the railway station, rainbow mall, vegetable market, banks, and RTA office are located near the residential hub. So, if you need anything at any moment, you will get just a footstep away.

Secunderabad vs. Hyderabad

Overall, it is one of the most affordable places to live in Secunderabad, with a calm ambiance and less pollution. After all, Secunderabad is considered the cosmopolitan twin of the HITEC city. Though both cities are not identical twins, they have minor differences with extended attributes.

So, if you are looking for a location that is both cosmopolitan and budget-friendly, Secunderabad is the answer for you for a comfortable and peaceful living.

Best Thing to Do When Living in Mumbai

As we all know, Mumbai is the financial capital of India. It is a place where you find different groups of people living together in the same city. Isn’t it amazing? Most interestingly, it is the home of all Indians. The city has an amazing multicultural vibe in every way. So, if you are one of them who are planning to shift to this amazing city, you have made the right choice.

In Mumbai, you will find the right place to live. Since Mumbai is an expensive city to afford to live you can look for a house on rent in Mumbai. This will make your job much easier and simple on the budget.

If you plan to move to this city, you will come across several heritage sites, historic temples, and other tourist places worth visiting. It will make your stay worth living with so much to offer from one place.

Posh Places to Live Mumbai

Are you looking for a house on rent in Mumbai?

Let’s explore some of the best places to live in Mumbai:

Bandra Bandstand

If budget is not an issue for you, you can choose to live in Bandra Bandstand. It is an important landmark of the city. The locality is surrounded by a cool sea breeze that is absolutely pollution-free. So, living here can make you live near the seaside promenades.

Pali Hill

It is another remarkable landmark of the city with plenty of residential hubs for living. You can anytime catch a celebrity jogging or walking with you. The place holds some of the best-known hotels and restaurants. So, living here is like living your dream among well-known people.

Hiranandani, Powai

It is a beautiful township that is the face of a fading suburb. The place is surrounded by lakes, malls, grocery shops, supermarkets, and sprawling schools. You find high-rise residential buildings and complexes with modern amenities for living.

Worli Sea Face

You just miss this place for lavish living. It is conveniently situated on a lower panel where you can find your workplace nearby. The residents in this area can enjoy a spectacular sea view. Besides, the place offers great connectivity to Bandra and the adjoining suburbs.

Malabar Hill

This place is located in South Mumbai. It provides an amazing view of Marine Drive. Therefore, it is an upscale neighborhood where living is worth every moment. If you are into playing tennis, you will enjoy the game of tennis at the Malabar Hill Club.

Cost of Living in Mumbai

Since it is the financial capital of India, the cost of living is high compared to other major cities in India. If we talk about the cost of a rented 1-bedroom flat in Mumbai, it will cost from 10,000 to 40,000.

On the other hand, if you choose to live in South Bombay, the price ranges from 50,000 or more depending on the location or housing project.