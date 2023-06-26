What to Do When Something Goes Wrong on a Booked Flight

For many people, flying can be a stressful experience, especially when something goes wrong. The aviation industry can be unpredictable, and flight cancellations, delays, missed connections, and lost luggage can occur from time to time. However, knowing what to do when something goes wrong can ease the stress and help you get back on track. In this blog post, you’ll discover some tips on what to do when something goes wrong on your booked flight.

An incredible 21% of all flights were delayed last year, with 2% of all US flights cancelled entirely. This equates to millions of passengers having their travel plans disrupted – and some of them very severely disrupted.

And it’s not just flight delays, cancellations and diversions that can go wrong on a flight. Passengers are experiencing all kinds of problems with their air travel plans. From a lack of food and drink on board, to lost baggage and disproportionately long lines to get through security, air travel is not always to pleasurable and breezy experience you might imagine.

So if something goes wrong in relation to your flight, what should you do about it?

1. Stay Calm and Be Patient

Stay calm even when things get out of control. Take a deep breath, remain calm, and be patient – you are not alone. There are hundreds of people in the same situation as you, and the airline staff are doing their best to assist everyone. Staying calm also helps you to think clearly, and you’ll be more likely to make sound decisions.

2. Know Your Rights

If your flight gets delayed or canceled, you have some rights as a passenger. If your flight departs from or arrives in the UK or an EU country, legislation means the airline is responsible for providing you with basic necessities such as food, water, and accommodation if necessary. Furthermore, you may be entitled to compensation, depending on the circumstances of the situation. Passengers need to raise complaints with the relevant airline, such as Wizz Air complaints, in a situation like this in order to get compensation. Familiarizing yourself with your rights as a passenger will help you to advocate for yourself if necessary.

3. Contact the Airline

The first thing you should do when something else goes wrong with your booked flight – such as an advance change in the flight times, or a change to the baggage allowance rules – is to contact the airline. You can do this in several ways; either online, by phone, or in person at the airport. If you’re already at the airport, go to the airline’s counter and speak to the representative. Be polite and courteous and explain your situation calmly. The airline staff will do their best to resolve your issue and get you back on track.

4. Check for Alternative Options

When a flight gets delayed or canceled, it’s worth checking for alternative options. For instance, you can check if there are any other flights to your destination with another airline. Alternatively, you can opt to travel by road or train if it’s a feasible option. You may need to incur additional costs, but if it’s the only way to reach your destination on time, it may be worth it. And if you are entitled to compensation or have good travel insurance, you may be able to make a claim for the additional costs incurred.

5. Stay Informed

When something goes wrong with your booked flight, information is crucial. Pay attention to the airport monitors for updates on your flight’s status. In addition, sign up for alerts and updates from the airline, so you’re informed of any changes to your itinerary. Staying informed can help you to make proactive decisions and avoid any unfavorable situations. Take photos of the information on the airline monitors in case you need proof for a claim for compensation that you may make later on.

6. Ask for Help

If the situation is getting out of hand, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Reach out to your family and friends or call the local airport customer service if you’re at the airport. Alternatively, contact a travel agency or an experienced travel lawyer who can advise you on your rights and what steps to take next.

7. Be Creative

If something goes wrong aboard your flight – for example if the in-flight entertainment system isn’t working – then it’s time to get creative, especially if you have kids to entertain. Play ‘I Spy’, draw pictures or make up a story that each member of the family takes turns in adding to. It may not be ideal on a flight, but perhaps you’ll end up with unexpected bonding time. Remember that situations like this are not as terrible as they might seem at the time, and you will get through them.

8. Be Reasonable

No matter what the situation is, be reasonable and understanding when dealing with the airline staff. Show them that you’re patient and willing to work with them to find a resolution, rather than become confrontational. This will make the situation easier to handle for everyone involved.

When something goes wrong on your flight, staying calm and collected is key. Familiarize yourself with your rights as a passenger, and don’t hesitate to advocate for yourself if necessary. Contact the airline promptly and remain informed throughout the process. Remember, the airline staff are doing their best to help you; be polite, courteous, and patient and you’ll be more likely to get the assistance you need. With these tips in mind, you can manage any situation that arises on your next booked flight with confidence.