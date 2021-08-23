What the Different Types of Traffic Offences in Sydney

Sydney is one of the largest cities in Australia and the capital of New South Wales. According to recent statistics, its population is estimated to be around 267,014 in 2021 and may reach 354,255 by 2041. Sydney has one of the worst traffic congestion problems, making people restless and even resulting in many traffic rules being broken.

Here are different types of traffic offences in Sydney.

Running a Yellow Light

Most people know running a red light is a serious traffic offence. However, very few people know running a yellow light is also a traffic offence. According to the top traffic lawyers Sydney, running a yellow light could lead to a fine of up to $448 and three demerit points on your license.

Speeding

Speeding is the most common traffic offence on Sydney roads. According to NSW Health, the State Insurance Regulatory Authority, most accidents in Sydney are caused due to speeding.

Suppose your vehicle is detected by a Police Officer, mobile speed camera, or fixed speed camera. A penalty notice is issued in such a case, and your license could be suspended for at least three months.

If your license was suspended owing to speeding, you could contact traffic lawyers in Sydney who can appeal the suspension in court and work to get it revoked, or at least reduce the duration of the suspension. The lawyers know there are alternatives for license suspension, like a good behaviour period.

Street Racing

The State Insurance Regulatory Authority introduced the Vehicle Sanctions Scheme in July 2012 that allows police authorities to apply roadside sanctions when they detect following traffic offences.

Speeding by more than 45km/hour

Street Racing

Engaging in a police pursuit

If you commit any of the traffic offences mentioned above, the police may confiscate the number plate or even impound your vehicle. The plate confiscation and the vehicle impoundment last three months.

But, if you continue to drive a vehicle whose number plate was confiscated, the court may impose a fine of $3,300 and also forfeit the vehicle.

If your vehicle was impounded, you could consult traffic lawyers in Sydney to decide your next steps. Though traffic offences are tricky to defend, experienced traffic lawyers may be able to negotiate and arrange alternative punishments that are less severe.

Driving Unlicensed

Driving unlicensed is a traffic offence committed mainly by young people living in Sydney. According to the latest data, around 1,304,286 young people aged 12–25 years reside in New South Wales. Young people account for 17.7% of the state population.

If you have committed the offence of driving unlicensed more than once and you never held a license, the court may disqualify you for a mandatory period of three years. However, the court may also disqualify you for more extended periods.

In such cases, a traffic lawyer can appeal to the court for a shorter disqualification period and help you apply for a driving license earlier.

Demerit Points Offences

The Demerit Points Schemes is a national program that allows traffic authorities to allocate penalty points to people committing various driving and traffic offences.

The scheme was introduced to encourage safe driving habits in people. If you have never committed any traffic or driving offence, you will have zero demerit points. Some demerit point offences are

Use lights that are likely to dazzle

Use high-beam on a vehicle in the front

Provisional P1 license holder exceeds the speed limit of 10km/h

Pass school bus at higher than 40 km/h

These demerit points are added to your driving record when you commit any driving or traffic offence. If you cross the points limit, the NSW transport authority may suspend your driving license or even refuse to renew it.

If you have received a notice of suspension from the Road and Maritime service, you may need to contact a traffic lawyer to discuss your options.